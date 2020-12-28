Editorial

Insecurity: What Nigerians expect of Buhari

In his Christmas message to Nigerians last week, President Muhammadu Buhari told a beleaguered nation that solutions to the security challenges were not as simple as people thought.

Rather, Buhari said that he would remain focused on following the complex, multidimensional route to reducing the incidents of insecurity to the barest minimum.

 

The President stated that providing security for all residents in the country remained an article of faith for him “as security formed a vital segment of his administration’s three-point agenda right from inception.”

 

He also asked Nigerians to give the military and other security agencies more time, cooperation and support by volunteering credible information on activities of bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements within their communities in order to put an end to the wave of insecurity across the country. He said: “I cannot in good conscience shirk this cardinal responsibility to secure lives and property.

 

I feel pained each time a breach of peace and security occurs in any part of the nation. I am even more distressed when our youths, especially school children, are the targets and victims of mindless and malevolent elements in the society.”

 

Buhari’s message came on the day his government celebrated acquiring some new platforms – helicopter and fighter jets – in a bid to bolster the fight against insurgency, banditry and other criminalities by the military.

 

The new platforms included an MI-171E helicopter and two reactivated Alpha Jets and one L39ZA aircraft. The President said that his administration would “remain unyielding in confronting the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other forms of criminality that have bedevilled our country.”

 

Currently, the government is still expecting more military hardware for the fight against the insurgents. Indeed, it would be uncharitable and dishonest to say that Buhari has not achieved anything in the fight against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and all manners of insecurity in the country since he assumed office in 2015. At least, we know that for the Boko Haram insurgents, they have been limited to Borno and Yobe states, where they now operate and attack soft targets, as the government would say.

 

We also know that the military has battled the bandits in the North-West to a reasonable extent. But we note with dismay that efforts and gallantry of the military and by extension, Buhari, in the battle against insecurity has been subsumed by the victories scored against the country by the criminal elements, particularly in the  North-East and North-West. We cannot forget the recent slaughter of over 40 farmers in Borno State by insurgents. There have been other killings in the state.

 

By the same token, the kidnap of over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the president’s home state of Katsina was a major statement by the criminals.

 

We thank God that the children were rescued alive. That kidnap bore a similar mark with that of Dapchi, Yobe State, two years ago, where about 105 girls were kidnapped from their school.

 

Till date, Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl that refused to denounce her faith, is still in the custody of the insurgents. Whether alive or dead is now a matter of conjecture. We have not mentioned the kidnaps, rapes, maiming and killings that have become daily issues in the North-West, North-East and other parts of the country.

 

The South-West is having its fair share of the crisis. The scale might not be that much in the South-East and South-South, but that in no way suggests that those zones are safe.

 

The bottom line is that at no time has Nigeria been so precariously positioned against insecurity than now. Buhari swept to power in 2015 on the promises of fixing the economy, tackling insecurity and corruption.

 

We are not convinced he has accomplished any of these. Statistics do not lie as they say. With the regular data churned out by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), there is no argument that the economy is down. Recently, the country entered its second recession in five years.

 

That alone explains the real economic situation of the country. The anti-corruption fight is contestable if it had been a success or not. We dare state that the issues of economy and anti-corruption pale into insignificance when placed with the general insecurity across the country.

 

Although the poor economy cannot be divorced with the general insecurity, it is clear that the economy cannot thrive in the midst of insecurity.

 

We, therefore, think that far beyond any other priority, going into 2021, what President Buhari owes Nigerians is to apply his so-called sophisticated approaches to stop the rot the country is degenerating into security wise. Even though he believes that the solutions are not as simple as Nigerians think, the fact is that he is the president.

 

He knows what other Nigerians do not know. Since solutions offered by Nigerians appear simple, we expect the president to use his methods fast enough to arrest the drift. That may also mean sacking his service chiefs, who currently appear battleweary.

 

We expect the president to give Nigerians a peaceful country. He has less than three years to do that now.

