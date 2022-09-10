Insecurity: When ministers talk

In the past week, a number of statements from those in charge of piloting the affairs of the world’s most populous black nation clearly show why Nigeria as a nation is where it is. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, set the ball rolling last Sunday when he assured Nigerians that the worst of insecurity was over in the country.

The minister, who spoke at a joint press briefing with three other heads of ministries, including the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi and Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor on the security situation in the country. The minister said: “Today, we are here to tell you that while we may not be there yet, our military and other security agencies have succeeded, and are succeeding in substantially restoring security across the nation. “As far as the daunting security challenges we face are concerned, we can tell you that the worst is over.

Never again will terrorists and bandits and their cohorts hold sway in our country. “President Buhari’s directive to the military to crush those terrorising our citizens is working, hence peace and security are gradually being restored to the country.” He added: “Judging by the available reports to me and news that have begun emerging in the last few days, I will say they have heard this instruction and are responding appropriately.

In the past couple of days, you must have heard about the number of terrorists neutralized by the military, and a number of hostages freed.” He said: “Terrorists and bandits and co can run but cannot hide, and this has been demonstrated by the arrest of those who attacked a church in Owo.

“These criminals can run but cannot hide, as we have seen in the decimation of the cowards who ambushed the Brigade of Guards troops in Abuja. “When many called for the use of foreign mercenaries to tackle the challenges, especially terrorism and banditry, President Buhari never wavered in his belief in the ability of our gallant men and women in uniform to rise to the occasion, and rise to the occasion they did.” However, ostensibly aware that these words could come back to haunt him, Mohammed also hinted that although there might still be pockets of attacks or kidnap cases witnessed across the country, they will never be as bad as it used to be. Also speaking at the same gathering, Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) insisted the military is winning the war against terrorism.

Twenty-four hours after Mohammed’s claim, his interior counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola also weighed in insisting that security agencies are working to “eliminate” those causing violent attacks in the country. The former governor of Osun State is so confident in the newfound abilities of our security agencies that he even gave a December deadline for peace to return to the land. Speaking on Monday at a joint security press conference in Abuja, the minister said: “Nigerians have the assurance of all of us that their security is guaranteed. So, we’re here to assure you that you’re safe; that is why we’re here on the instructions of the president that you’re safe and that each day going to December, our safety and security will be better.”

“What we face mostly now are clashes of cowardly attacks from those that have been routed in one locality or the other moving to give a false impression that they’re still strong. “Our ultimate goal is to eliminate them altogether and restore total peace in every inch of the Nigerian soil; that we’re going to do by God’s grace, by December of this year. “It is sounding tall, but take it home, we’re determined to ensure that every inch of the Nigerian soil is safe. The determination is there and the order has been given.” Aregbesola added that the Federal Government “will not rest” till peace is restored to all parts of the country.

“But we shall continue to protect the lives and property of Nigerians and foreigners in our midst. We shall continue to work for the peace of the nation and deter elements that constitute threats to the people,” he said. “We shall bear the full powers of the government to secure every inch of our land. We shall not rest until peace is fully restored in Nigeria.”

Truly tough talk from the Minister of Interior, but I really wonder how many Nigerians will be inspired by these words, since in the seven years that his party has been in power, we have seen how the scourge, which was largely confined to the north-eastern part of the country, has now spread to virtually every nook and corner of the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’. Besides this was the same person who indirectly indicted our security personnel when he told a bewildered nation that 65 “well-armed” security operatives were on guard at the correctional facility in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on the day it was invaded on July 5 Aregbesola disclosed this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committees on National Security and Interior on Monday.

Incidentally, even though President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed concern over the incident and queried why gunmen were able to successfully “attack a security installation and get away with it” when he visited the facility, nothing has been heard about what action had been taken against those who failed to repeal the act and others found wanting on the day.

Ironically the Kuje attack, in which a number of high-profile Boko Haram detainees were freed along with other prisoners, was the 11th such attack on a correctional facility in recent times – and yet the minister and the head of the Nigerian Correctional Service are still snug at their jobs! Of course, they are aware that they can go to sleep knowing that they are working for a President that hardly takes action or even reprimands his officials found wanting.

Nothing the media writes or Nigerians complain about they will not lose their jobs! Since the ministers’ tough talk, the spate of insecurity across the land has not abated with 32 passengers returning from a burial ceremony in Benin, Edo State was reportedly abducted along Owo/Benin highway, the Chairman of Kanke Local Government Council in Plateau State, Hon Henry Gotip was taken from his residence on Tuesday night and the killing of three policemen on Wednesday night in Enugu amongst the reported cases of banditry across the country.

Rather than acknowledge that things are dire, spin doctors are making every effort to downplay the situation when it is crystal clear to many that that is not the true situation of things. And since those in charge do not believe that the problem is that ominous, then how can they successfully tackle it? Well, December is roughly three months away. Let’s still give them the benefit of the doubt that by January 1, 2023 Nigerians will be able to traverse the country or go out of their businesses without fear of being robbed or kidnapped!

