Insecurity: When non-state actors up the ante!

Last Sunday evening, non-state actors, who have held the nation hostage for quite some time now, decided to up the ante in their stand-off with civil society by mounting a daring attack on the convoy of a serving senator, Ifeanyi Ubah. Everyone knows that the Senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone is a man of considerable means, pand is thus able to afford having a sizeable security detail with him at all times. And yet,this was still not enough to deter the attackers who were ready to take on the protection force who themselves were not poorly armed with many of them brandishing the famed Russian made AK-47 assault rifles.

Thus, as the convoy, of at least seven vehicles, was passing through Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area on its way to the businessman’s country home in Nnewi, rapid gunfire erupted as the assailants launched their attack spraying bullets with reckless abandon. By the time the attackers had finished, at least 10 people had been killed, including two aides of the Senator (Goodnews Mathias and Ikechukwu Obum, personal assistant and personal treasurer to the senator respectively) along with seven others including members of the security detail and drivers.

According to reports, but for the bullet proof SUV, the Young Peoples Party (YPP) Senator was riding in, he too might not have survived. This was confirmed in a statement released after the incident by Mr Kameh Ogbonna, Media Assistant to Ubah, who said the senator, was able to escape the terror because of the bullet proof vehicle he was riding in. “If not for the bullet proof jeep the senator was riding in, he would have been dead by now. “We were passing Enugwu Ukwu junction when they hit us from all sides…,” he stated.

Predictably, the attack on the Senator elicited reactions from all over with the governor of his state, Chukwuma Soludo condemning in strong terms, the attack on Ubah’s convoy. He described the attack as the “last ditch-effort of a sinking boat” by criminal elements in the state. He reassured the people that all security agencies were on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous attack who would be made to face the full wrath of the law. Soludo commiserated with the senator and the families of his aides killed, as well as the state commissioner of police, for the policemen who also lost their lives. Incidentally, if there is anyone who can understand Ubah’s terrifying ordeal, it is none other than Soludo, who himself is lucky to be alive, after gunmen attacked him during a campaign event at Aguata LGA in Anambra in March last year. Soludo was meeting with youths at Isuofia community, when the gunmen stormed the area and opened fire, although he escaped unscathed but three police officers with him lost their lives.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Presidency did not weigh in until 72 hours after the attack on Ubah, with a statement signed by spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday morning, quoting the President as saying: “We are deeply concerned about the activities of armed groups in the region and in other parts of the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the Senator. “On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time.” Buhari, who described the incident as “barbaric and condemnable” Sunday’s attack, also prayed for the quick recovery of the Senator and all those that were injured. The president ended his statement by saying he equally prayed for the early return of peace and security in Anambra and all other areas, which in itself only brings into sharp focus the fact that so far all efforts by his government to tackle the hydra-headed problem of insecurity is yet to achieve appreciable results. Incidentally, a day before the President’s statement on the Anambra attack, his army chief, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), took pains to assure the nation that the Nigerian army ready and committed to provide the necessary security environment for the conduct of crisis free and successful elections in the country.

Gen. Yahaya, who gave the assurance while declaring open the COAS, third quarter conference holding in Abuja, said: “The Nigerian Army is also firming up its preparations to provide the necessary security assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections. As electioneering activities for general elections begin, I wish to once again assure the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and assist in providing a secured environment for the conduct of the general elections through Operation Safe Conduct.”

While not totally brushing aside the latest assurance from the COAS, unfortunately we have heard such pledges before from both our political and military leaders with the situation across the land getting worse with the situation in the South East really dire. In April this year, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forced to suspend the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise (CVR) in a local government in Imo State following the murder of one of its officials. The staffer of the Commission, identified as Nwokorie Anthony, was shot dead at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02) of Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area in the state by unknown gunmen while two others were reportedly abducted. In the video posted afterwards masked gunmen could be heard saying that they had warned that no elections will take place in the region. For the fear of insecurity, the Nigeria electoral umpire had earlier suspended the CVR exercise in Orsu and Njaba, two of the LGAs in Imo State.

The latest attack, which claimed Anthony’s life, was one of the many the Commission had recorded in the last three years across its offices and facilities. Just like Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Anambra and Abia States, the INEC offices in Imo have recorded a number of attacks. There was an arsonists’ attack on an INEC office in Orlu Local Government in February 2019 after a court ordered a rerun election in the state. Another building belonging to the Commission was also set ablaze in the same state in May. With the non-state actors upping the ante with the attack on Senator Ubah the onus is now on the state to also respond appropriately; that is the only way people will be assured that it will be safe to take part in the voting exercise next year – especially in the South East.

