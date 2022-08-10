Insecurity: When Reps could not stop okada ban

The House of Representatives recently decided not to deliberate on the planned ban on commercial motorcyclists by the Federal Government as part of measures to curb rising insecurity across the country. PHILIP NYAM reports

Last month’s disclosure by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, of the plan by the Federal Government to ban operations of commercial motorcyclists across the country has continued to generate debate in the polity.

While some have hailed the decision and would want it to take effect almost immediately, many have called for caution on the part of the government, arguing that such a policy might be counterproductive hence lawmakers, being representatives of the people took up the matter as Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman (APC, Jigawa) sponsored on a motion seeking a resolution to stop the Federal Government from going ahead with the plan.

The motion, was however, not debated as the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over the session advised that the legislators should allow the executive to see how best to tackle the worsening security situation in the country. The ban on commercial motorcyclists is not new as it is banned in the city centre, Abuja, the Federal Capital (FCT).

The ban is being enforced in some parts of Lagos State. In Benue State, the ban is also in place in some local governments and the state government, only last week, slammed the ban on the state capital, Makurdi, banning the motorcyclists from operating beyond 8.00pm.

Before the House stood down the debate on the matter, the pan- Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere had criticised the Federal Government’s move to ban mining and commercial motorcycle operations in Nigeria. In a statement issued by its spokesman, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere claimed that the action had shown that the Federal Government lacks thorough and sound decision-making.

Ajayi said: “The plan by the Federal Government to ban commercial motorcycle and mining activities purportedly to curb insecurity shows that deep or scientific thinking does not characterise how decisions are arrived at in the corridors of power.

“Also, to suppose that banning these activities would put a stop to terrorism is not only wishful thinking. It amounts to an induced selfdelusion that can only complicate the ailment that one is suffering from. Pursuing that line is leaving the substance to chase the shadow.”

Similarly, a youth pressure group known as the North-East Youth Transformation Forum (NEYTF) has condemned the plan by the Federal Government to ban commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, nationwide. In a press statement, the president of MEYTF, Mr. Abdulrazak Albani, faulted the decision, saying that it would subject about 98 million Nigerians to hardship.

According to him, of the 200 million people in the country, about 98 million, close to half of the population suffer from abject poverty and do not have vehicles of their own pointing out that the okada ban would further make them vulnerable and miserable. Albani opined that aside from making transportation difficult for the poor citizens, the decision would render the commercial motorcyclists jobless and concomitantly increase the rate of crimes in the society.

“The population of the country hit over 200 million now and statistics by the UNDP reveal that people living below the poverty line in the nation are 98 million, almost half of the population. These people cannot afford three square meals daily let alone possessing transportation vehicles. “So, the ban on motorcycles operation will compound their problems and make many people jobless.

We, therefore, call on our senators, House of Representatives members, governors, traditional and religious leaders to prevail on the federal government to jettison this decision,” he said.

But the chairman, Lagos Branch, Nigerian Institution of Highway and Transportation Engineers (NIHTE), Mr. Adenuga Opanuga, said that commercial motorcycles, though filling some gaps, had brought in several hazards. He supported the Federal Government’s proposal on the motorcycles but said there should be alternatives to minimise the effect on ordinary people using them to make ends meet. He said that commercial motorcycles gradually gained acceptance as a result of inadequate transport facilities and a lack of road infrastructure to link new settlements and hinterlands.

According to him, the easy accessibility to terrains that buses and other vehicles could not reach increased their use for movement as well as easily getting away from gridlock.

Opanuga also noted that the nation’s dwindling economy and power challenges contributed to their popularity and acceptability adding that the negative consequences of the motorcycles suddenly “crept in unannounced” outweighing the advantages.

said they became perfect tools for high rates of crime and criminality including robbery, kidnapping, insecurity, ritual killings, influx of criminal foreigners, among others. He maintained that the recklessness of the riders and disobedience to traffic and social rules increased fatal road accidents and injuries while making the roads unsafe for other users.

Opanuga said the proposal on the ban was in order, as the riders had become a burden on the nation, adding: “But, before the government takes action, they also have a role to play in terms of making the economy conducive for people that want to do other skillful work.”

Presenting the motion titled “The need to halt the proposed nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles,” Hon. Abubakar Yalleman noted that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government as clearly provided in Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He expressed concern that the activities of bandits and kidnappings across the country have subjected members of victims’ families to serious psychological trauma even as they are forced to part with their hard-earned money.

Abubakar said he was “aware that the proposed ban of motorcycles across the country is aimed at cutting the supply of logistics to the terrorists in the country as disclosed by the Minister of Justice, Ab u b a k a r Malami on 21 July, while addressing journalists.

The lawmaker maintained that “cognisant that while b a n n i n g commercial motorcycle operations across the country as a means of curtailing security challenges, the welfare and wellbeing of the citizenry should be considered foremost, as the Federal Government has not offered palliatives measures to cushion the expected effects of the ban.

“Also worried that the ban will inflict untold hardships on the generality of Nigerians as it is a common means of transportation among the citizenry, and may provide the terrorists with a pool of desperate youths to recruit; disturbed that putting a sizeable number of the population out of work will only aggravate the security challenges in the country.”

He, however, commended the significant progress made by the federal government in tackling insecurity in the country as well as addressing corruption; but urged the federal government to halt the proposed nationwide ban on commercial motorcycles and ensure that adequate palliative measures are put in place before such decisions are implemented.

He also urged the Federal Government to restrict the proposed ban to the local government areas where the mining activities or banditry/terrorist activities take place. He also called on his colleagues to mandate the House committee on legislative compliance to ensure compliance.

But responding to the motion, the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, while praising the sensibility of the motion for those genuinely engaged in the motorcycle business, pleaded with honourable members to consider the line of thought of the Federal Government which seeks to overcome the prevailing cases of national insecurity.

eems necessary to ta

ckle the menace of insecurity.

