Insecurity: When will we punish the bad guys?

We know the bandits, we we listen to their conversations, we know what they are planning and where they want to strike, we have the intelligence and yet our military cannot bomb them…’ – Governor Nasir el Rufai of Kaduna State The above words spoken by Governor Nasir el Rufai of Kaduna State gives 6both a stunning and frightening insight into the capabilities or otherwise of our security architecture in tackling the hydra-headed insecurity monster currently ravaging the land.

Although he did not go into the nitty-gritty of things, his comments did, however, indicate that the nation has the capability, ostensibly through the combination of manpower and equipment, to monitor and keep track of what bandits are up to – which is a plus for them. However, on the flip side, and which for me is more damning, is the governor implying that in spite of this capability the military has been unable to take them out – because they cannot bomb them! And this is where I totally disagree with the governor and which for me begs the question as to how serious we really are in tackling insecurity! Sadly the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari’s position tallies with those of the Kaduna State number one citizen when he said he did not want to be hauled before the International Criminal Court in The Hague for war crimes after his tenure which is why he has not ordered the Airforce to bomb known hideouts of the criminal which might cause unwanted collateral damage to non-combatant innocent civilians. But wait a minute, who told them that the only way to smoke out the bandits was to use a sledge hammer in the form bombing runs by the Airforce? The most important ingredient in planning for any military or even police operation is getting very de-pendable intelligence and from what Governor el-Rufai said the government had this ability if it has been able to listen in on the conversations and planning of the non-state actors.

So if this is happening why has the information not been used to take the fight to the bad guys? Like I have repeatedly said in previous write ups – so long as the bad guys are snug in the knowledge that the likelihood of them being caught is very remote they will not only continue to commit crimes, but will be able to entice more people to join their nefarious ways. It is only human nature to want to enjoy the good things of life and if one sees a friend seemingly basking in wealth, the one without is bound to ask his or her friend what is doing to make money. And if the person has no scruples it will be very easy to cross over from keeping on the right side of the law to becoming a lawbreaker – especially since chances of being made to pay for doing so are virtually non-existent. This is one of the reasons the scourge is spreading across the land.

I will once again cite a number of instances were credible information led to decisive action being carried out against non-state actors. In October 2020, US Special Forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation in northern Nigeria that is believed to have killed several of his captors, US officials told the world. The Forces, including elite US Navy SEALs, rescued 27-year-old Philip Walton, who had been abducted from his home in neighbouring southern Niger.

No US troops were hurt in the operation that took place thousands of kilometres from the US mainland. Nine years before this a more high profile operation saw US Special Forces travelling all the way to Pakistan to take down America’s number one wanted terrorist, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States. More recently, not wanting to put their troops in harm’s way, the US, also relying on intelligence, has used drones to great effect in taking out a number of their enemies.

For instance, whereas President George W. Bush oversaw fewer than 50 drone strikes during his tenure, the man who replaced him, Barack Obama, signed off on over 400 of them. In October 2021, the US military killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al- Matar in a drone strike in Syria. “The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organisation’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” US Army Major John Rigsbee said in a written statement. However, even though drones often use high precision smart munitions in carrying out their strikes, things can still go awry as was the case on August 29, 2021 when 10 civilians, including as many as seven children, and no terrorists were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan by a drone strike that the Pentagon had hailed initially as “righteous,” the Pentagon confirmed.

“Our investigation now concludes the strike was a tragic mistake,” Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, chief of U.S. Central Command said. Even though it was a very tragic incident, at least the US is willing to do anything necessary to keep their citizens and military safe. Since stepping up the onslaught against their enemies, hardly have we heard of repeated attacks on US citizens and targets by al-Qaeda, Islamic State and other terrorists, who do not like America and what it stands for. Back here, we have often been regaled of Special Forces graduating from various branches of the military and the police and yet we are yet to feel their impact in lowering the carnage caused by these non-state actors. According to various reports, trillions of naira has been thrown at battling insecurity, and yet the problem is only getting worse.

From having the Boko Haram menace, which was limited mainly to the North East of the country, we now have other militant groups and non-state actors spreading terror all over Nigeria. While I concede that there is nowhere on earth that is 100 per cent crime free, no one has to point out that the situation in Nigeria is now very dire, and has so far defied all efforts of the government to bring it under control despite repeated assurances to the contrary. And like I pointed out in a piece titled: ‘Dark clouds gathering over 2023 polls’ (published on April 9), the worrying thing is that unless the security situation in the country improves drastically I still don’t see the dark clouds which might truncate next year’s elections dissipating any time soon – even though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) holds a contrary position!

