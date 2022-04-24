Insecurity: Why 2023 Census already in danger –Experts

Population censuses are generally conducted every 10 years and have as primary objective, the total enumeration of the population of a country to provide essential information on their spatial distribution, age and sex structure, and other key social and economic characteristics. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that Nigeria’s population census which has not been held for 17 years looks jinxed as the proposed 2023 census is threatened by insecurity

Failed 2022 census rescheduled for 2023

Last week, Nigerians were once again, for the umpteenth time, informed that the next national population census would be conducted in the country after the general elections scheduled to hold in February and March, 2023.

The Director-General (DG) of Nigeria Population Commission (NPC), Mr. Nasir Isa- Kwarra, made the disclosure at the end of the Council of State meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to the DG, a pilot census would be conducted in June 2022 by the NPC after various political parties must have held their respective primary elections as stipulated by the electoral guidelines.

In his words, the NPC boss stated the commission was targeting to carry out the next one in April 2023, saying it would deploy high technology in the conduct of the national census. Isa-Kwarra said: “It is very crucial because I have highlighted that the census is a very important exercise for the nation. Through census, we generate the data that we use for policy making, for planning, for development, by the three tiers of government, and the private sector.

They all need this. “If you are in the private sector, and you are producing something, certainly, you need to know the population of an area if you want to create a market there.

“So, census data is very crucial, very important. The data we have been using are just projections, and estimation and are sort of obsolete. We need the actual census data to use for our planning,” he said.

The Director, Centre for Disaster Risk Management and Development Studies (CDRMDS) and Coordinator Postgraduate Programme, Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Samuel Bankole Arokoyu, agreed with Isa-Kwarra on the necessity for population census but stated that if he was truly aware that every sector of the country needed data to perform critical duties, the census should be holding before the election because the information is required towards the impending national elections come 2023.

Census jinxed, 2023 target encumbered by insecurity

A group, Yoruba Global Alliance, said the dire state of insecurity in the country will only make the proposed 2023 census a skewed exercise in favour of a certain demographic region. This was according to a statement signed by Dr Amos Arogundade Akingba, President and Chief Tola Adeniyi, Chairman of Council of the alliance.

The Yoruba self-determination organisation, said it, “condemns unequivocally this invidious and obviously self-serving political miscalculation and misadventure.” According to the statement: “It is inconceiv

able that any serious-minded government should ever consider human population enumeration amidst an atmosphere of unprecedented insecurity, mistrust, unbridled corruption, and pervasive economic woes. It would be like a similar exercise conducted in 1974 which the subsequent Murtala Muhammed Military junta immediately jettisoned on assumption of office in 1975.

“What on earth could be the rationale for seeking to do a national headcount at this point in time, especially amidst rumours and permutations that the Unitary government in Abuja may have other tricks up its sleeves regarding holding national elections slated for March next year?

“The programmed census is ignominious mischief towards a predetermined end of imposing false demographics on Nigeria to the advantage of the Fulani hegemony. Nigerians cannot be deceived any longer.”

The position of the Yoruba group came on the heels of the advice of a former military governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Umar, to the Federal Government to suspend the planned national population census. In a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, he asked the government to rather focus its attention on tackling the security challenges in the country.

Describing the planned population census by the government as shocking, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari should concentrate on finding a lasting solution to the disturbing activities of bandits, terrorists, and other criminals disturbing the peace of the country. “Nigeria is facing existential challenges epitomised by insecurity and a collapsing economy; embarking on a census would amount to a misadventure and waste of scarce resources,” Umar warned.

“The decision of the FGN to have sought and gotten the approval of the National Council of State to conduct a national census in April 2023 must have come as a great shock to most well-meaning Nigerians.” The former military governor added, “A country that is facing existential challenges such as unprecedented level of insecurity, the collapsing economy, cannot have as one of its priorities the conduct of a national census.

“We, therefore, urge the Buhari administration to suspend what will amount to misadventure and waste of scarce national resources. This administration should focus all its attention on securing the nation and conducting the 2023 elections.

A national census at this point is certainly not a priority assuming that its conduct is possible.” Nigeria initially planned to hold the census last year but it was scrapped due to growing insecurity, especially in the north where an Islamist insurgency and kidnappings for ransom have been raging. Northern elders had earlier on when the census was scheduled for 2022 called for its postponement over insecurity.

Critical stakeholders of the north led by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) that met under “Northern Leaders of Thought” strongly advised President Muhammadu Buhari to postpone the planned 2022 National Census considering a large number of displaced Nigerians and the proximity of the census to the 2023 elections.

Insecurity remains a challenge as gunmen step up attacks and kidnappings, the latest coming last Sunday when 154 people were killed and dozens kidnapped during an attack in northern Plateau State.

But in an interview with Trust TV, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the census was fixed in order to address the security challenges facing the country and not for political gain. He stated that the Muhammadu Buhari government can conduct a population census and also curb the rising cases of insecurity ravaging the nation.

Shehu, therefore, asked Nigerians to give the government the benefit of doubt as it delivered on the Anambra governorship election despite the security situation in the state and the South East.

Why census is delayed

The National Population Commission, (NPC) Commissioner, in-charge of Ebonyi State, Hon. Darlington Okereke, recently, said that insecurity, recession, funding among others, were reasons Nigeria has not conducted population census 15 years after the 2006 exercise.

Okereke, made the disclosure while briefing Journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital on the commission’s progress in the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise going on in the state.

He said that there is no law that says that Nigeria’s population census would take place every 10 years, adding that the Federal Government has been working seriously to address the bottlenecks. He maintained that the EAD exercise being carried out in the local government areas of the country is not a delay tactic but a prerequisite to the census.

“If we don’t finish the enumeration area demarcation in the 774 local governments that make up the country, the census will not take place. So, there is no delay tactics. We are taking it gradually to finish all the local governments. When we conclude all the EAs then we are ripe to have the census,” Okereke said.

Getting it right

Nigeria’s population is always alleged to

be

over-bloated for political reasons because that is the basis for sharing resources. There have been publications and revelations that Nigeria’s population was doctored right from independence in 1960 for the same political reasons and has since not been corrected. For instance, the 140 million recorded in the 2006 census remains contentious.

The 3.5 per cent growth rate used by the NPC in its projection is quite unreliable according to experts. This is as Nigeria’s population growth in 2013 according to the World Bank was put at 2.8 per cent while the 2016 estimate according to Index Mundi is 2.44 per cent.

Dr. Wizor Hanachor of the Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Port Harcourt, affirmed that urbanisation, post-modernisation, the use of contraceptives and other developments have reduced the fertility rate of women and by extension, the population growth rate in Nigeria. To this end, he said that NPC may have used outdated growth rate figures to calculate the Nigerian population, saying no census conducted in Nigeria had been flawless.

A former Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, not long ago, said that estimates, which put Nigeria’s population between 170 or 180 million, were unreliable. Kale sincerely believed that census figures were inflated in the past, giving the impression that more people reside in certain areas of the country.

Similarly, Dr. Festus Odimegwu, the erstwhile chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), once, stirred the Hornet’s nest when he declared that Nigeria had not had any credible census since 1816. The unwavering position of the two top government officials reinforced each other on the entrenched disagreement, which Nigeria’s population portends, which cannot be wished away.

Sunday Telegraph notes that there are modern methods of gathering accurate population data, which the NPC should seek out and adopt, but Dr Hanachor said that he does not subscribe to any census at this critical time in the country for the mere fact that it would amount to a waste of time and resources.

He said rather than embarking on another wasteful census that will end up in controversy, the NPC should work on the quantum of biometric database that has been gathered by banks, licensing offices, immigration, customs, JAMB, WAEC, telecom firms, national identity cards agency, school enrolments, birth and death registrations, voter cards, and the various vital statistics should be aggregated and used to extrapolate the country’s population.

“That would give a better and fairer idea of the population,” Hanachor said.

