Insecurity: Why Buhari is against use of mercenaries – FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari is against engaging mercenaries to tackle the security challenges facing the country because he believes the security forces will rise to the occasion to restore calm, the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said this at a press conference in Abuja Monday.

The Minister of Defence Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), who also spoke at the event, said the military is winning the war against terrorism.

Mohammed said the armed forces have demonstrated that they can crush the criminals terrorizing Nigeria, saying “we can tell you that the worst is over”.

He said: “Terrorists and bandits and co can run but cannot hide, and this has been demonstrated by the arrest of those who attacked a church in Owo.

“These criminals can run but cannot hide, as we have seen in the decimation of the cowards who ambushed the Brigade of Guards troops in Abuja.

“When many called for the use of foreign mercenaries to tackle the challenges, especially terrorism and banditry, President Buhari never wavered in his belief in the ability of our gallant men and women in uniform to rise to the occasion, and rise to the occasion they did.”

The minister promised that the military and other security outfits would be able to contain the security challenges, adding that they would not relent until the terrorists have been crushed.

He said: “Whereas in conventional warfare, the parties can declare a truce or cessation of hostilities, upon reaching an agreement, it is not the same for the kind of unconventional warfare that our military has been fighting in recent years.”

He however said the battle is not yet over.

Magashi said terrorism has far less value than the publicity that it generates.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

