News

Insecurity: Why war against Boko Haram not yielding result –Zulum

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulum, has again alerted President Muhammadu Buhari of sabotage on the side of those involved in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-East region of Nigeria.

 

Zulum, who narrowly escaped death during and ambush on his convoy by Boko Haram fighters last week, said sabotage was largely the reason there was no end in sight in the counter insurgency war.

 

He stated this on yesterday when he played host to the governors of Kebbi and Jigawa States, Atiku Bagudu and Badaru Abubakar respectively, who paid him a solidarity visit over the recent attack on his convoy in Baga, a fishing town on the edge of Lake Chad. Zulum told his colleagues that he believed that some elements within the military were trying to frustrate the effort of the government in ending the insurgency.

 

He said: “Let me also reecho my previous position with respect to the level of insurgency in Borno State. I earlier said that the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what has happened between 2011 to 2015, and 2015 to date. Yes, it’s true.

 

The President has done well. “But there’s sabotage in the system that will not allow insurgency to end; the President has to know this very important point. When he came to Maiduguri two months ago, I said so because between 2011 to 2015, at a time, almost about 22 LGAs were under the insurgents. Out of the four main roads that lead to Maiduguri, only one was functional,” he said.

 

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to examine the security situation in the region critically, to ensure the effort of his administra  tion was not in vain. Recounting his experience during his recent trip to Baga town, Zulum accused the military of taking over the farmlands of residents.

 

He insisted that there was no justification for what he described as preventing residents displaced by insurgency from returning to their ancestral homes. “There’s one very important question that we need to ask; why is the insurgency not ending?

 

There’s sabotage in the system and there’s a need for the President to examine the current situation with a view to resolving it.

 

“We have a huge population and people do not have access to their agricultural lands, and poverty is one of the causes of insurgency; why are you not allowing people to go back to their ancestral lands so that they will go and earn their living?” the governor questioned.

 

“A situation where our Nigerian military are farming the lands, denying access to the common man to farm; what justification do they have for not allowing our people to go back to their ancestral homes?”

 

The meeting, which was also attended by the state Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, held at the Government House in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. Also present was the immediate past Governor of Borno, Senator Kashim Shettima, as well as Senator Ali Ndume and members of the State Executive Council

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s recovery toll passes 9,000 as NCDC confirms 490 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  With 382 persons discharged on Sunday, the number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 across the country has now exceeded 9,000. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 490 new cases on Sunday night. According to the breakdown by NCDC, while Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 118 […]
News

Diezani’s Dominican citizenship, fraudulent scheme to escape justice –Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says status makes extradition difficult The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has alleged that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, may acquired her Dominican Republic citizenship ostensibly to “escape justice”. This was as Sagay noted that, by virtue of her dual citizenship, it would be extremely […]
News

Insurgency: Army sets to court martial General

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Barring any change in plan, the Nigerian Army has concluded plans to try a former Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD), Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, before a General Court Martial (GCM). New Telegraph gathered from highly-placed military sources that General Adeniyi has since been posted for jurisdiction before the yet-to-be constituted court martial, expected to sit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: