Insecurity: Widows of Plateau community, recount ordeal with herdsmen

An estimated 1,000 widows in Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State are recounting their woes following systematic genocidal killings of their menfolk by herdsmen.

Sunday Telegraph’s investigation shows that in horrific attacks, which began since 2016, the herdsmen target men, male children for elimination leaving behind about 2, 000 orphans.

They were also forcefully evicted from their ancestral lands, besides destruction of crops on existing farmlands. Most recently on January 11, residents of Ancha village, the same Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of the State witnessed yet another sorrowful day.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded their village and unleashed terror on it, where 18 persons, including women and children were massacred during the attack while several houses with food grains burnt.

Recounting her tales of woe, Juliana Monday, 35, mother of six children from Zanwra village, Jebbu Miango, said her husband and five family members were “roasted like chicken when the assailants laid ambush on our house. “My husband died and left me with six children.

My children’s daily survival is a battle. The children were in school then but now, they are living at home. The Fulani burnt our house and destroyed our farmland because their aim is to kill all in the villages, especially our men and male children. I am afraid now. I have two male children and four females.”

Similarly, 37-year-old Lami Yakubu, from the same Jebbu, had her husband, father and mother-in-law and two of her sisters roasted in a village in a different location, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The story of Rebecca Bitrus, 45-year-old mother of eight children from Jebbu Miango is touching as her husband was killed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen while trying to protect her with an eight months’ old pregnancy.

“My husband was killed on the 28th September, 2021, while trying to protect us. He was taking us out of the village when the Fulani attacked him. We had already gone and when he sighted them, he hid himself but they discovered and killed him. Our house was burnt, including other houses.”

The victims are currently calling on the government to come to their rescue by providing security, provision and empowerment. See more story of pages 16 and 17.

