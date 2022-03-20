Insecurity will end with Buhari’s exit in 2023 –Akahan

Dr. Dominicks Terhemba Akahan is one of the top governorship aspirants in Benue State jostling to succeed the incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom in next year’s general elections. In this interview, he bares his mind on a wide range of issues including why he veered into the race, the growing insecurity situation in the state, expressing optimism that the insecurity challenge confronting the state will become history as President Muhammadu Buhari exits from office next year. CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports

You are one of the over 30 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants jostling to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom in 2023. What really motivated you to join the race?

Most people have their reasons for joining the race. Having been part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999 and ventured into Nigerian politics, I have always had a vision and the mission to help Benue State in every way I can.

As a young man, I left the shores of Nigeria to Europe where I lived for the past 30 years. I went to school there and worked in so many companies like Global Flyers, where I acquired a lot of experience and skills which I can replicate t home today.

Having been building infrastructure in Europe for Germany in Wide Area Networking (WAN) and Local Area Networking (LAN), including security and other Adaptive Security Appliances (ASA) for the Telecommunication Environment, I gathered a lot of experiences and I know that this experiences can be replicated in my state.

Benue State is endowed with a lot of intellectuals and we still have areas that require people who can think and offer sustainable growth solutions out of the box to get the state moving forward. I am motivated to join the governorship race because I have the experience; I have all the prerequisites that it takes to lead this state based on what the state is looking for now.

All the governors that ruled this state have their titles. Let me take it from the period of George Akume. Akume was the most benevolent governor we had and up till today, he is still the most benevolent governor. People call him ‘Akume thank you.’ When Gabriel Suswam came, he was Mr. Infrastructure and then Sam Ortom came and earned the title of the Defender of the Benue Valley.

If not because of Ortom, most of us would not have been able to sleep with our eyes closed today. So God brought him for a purpose. I am telling you unequivocally that the problem of Benue State in future will not be security any more. We want to industrialise this state; we want Benue to be an epitome of industrial development. So that is why I ventured into the race.

My mission here is not a joke, we want to revamp Benue State and that is the reason I am here – to enhance development because you never enhance development in a war zone. Now, Ortom is leaving, we want somebody who can build Benue and that person is me.

What are your chances of emerging as the PDP’s flag bearer?

As it is today, we (the PDP aspirants) are not discussing who emerges the flag bearer. We are working towards the emergence of somebody in the future. We are right now in intensive consultation.

We have approached G14 as a group and G9, the governor assembled the kingmakers in the state including the aspirants not to nominate anybody, but he did that to ensure that he guides us towards the process of having a consensus candidate.

So he (Governor Ortom) gave us 30 days as aspirants to discuss with one other and to also fast and pray. We did all that. No candidate emerged. Now, the ball is in the court of G14 to decide what they want to do.

Now, G14 has asked the two intermediate areas who are in contest in this race to go back and trim the number of aspirants to the barest minimum. In response, these intermediate areas told G14 that look, G14 you have to actually zone the seat to one intermediate area for us to be able to trim down and come up with a candidate.

So if anybody should come up and tell you that I have already accomplished the process of been called a candidate, you may offend somebody because the process is still on going.

You cannot come out because you have an upper hand in the court in a judgment that is been read in the court and then start pronouncing yourself a winner. It might aggravate the judge.

So I am working towards the process of been pronounced as a consensus candidate. It is the work I do today that will define tomorrow.

So I am leaving no stone unturned but making sure that everything that it takes at the end of the day for the electorates and the stakeholders and delegates to make me a consensus candidate is well in place.

You are said to have disconnected from your state, Benue, for over 30 years and that you are just coming in to contest the governorship election. Don’t you think this may affect your chances?

I have never disconnected from this country, especially from my state, Benue. I have a very strong link with the political agitations of the state. I have always been around and that is why anywhere you go, I have become a name that people remember and call. I didn’t go to Europe to plant bottles and wait for them (the bottles) to germinate before I came back.

I was always coming back home. I never disconnected from home. It may interest you to know that three years ago when the issue of choosing the Chairman of Kunav Unity Forum (KUF) came up, some people who didn’t know me were banking on what you are saying today to disqualify me.

Eventually they tried and failed. I had people who testified to my being around and very connected to the political system of Nigeria and Benue State in particular and today, I am still the Chairman of KUF. I am the first Chairman of KUF that held a summit in Vandeikya where all sons of Kunav land gathered to discuss the prospects of the state and Kunav land in particular. So I am not far from the system and I know how it operates.

You want to be governor of a state that has been bedeviled with insecurity, killings here and there. You said you want to industrialise the state. How can you achieve this in the midst of attacks?

I told you earlier that there cannot be development in a war zone. If a place is wartorn, there can never be development there.

The issue of insecurity in Benue State will be gone automatically with the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari. Whoever comes to be the President of Nigeria without Dr. Akahan to deal with as the governor of Benue State because the issue of nepotism has killed Nigeria.

Most people want to be spoken to in the language that they will understand especially at the presidency. Insecurity in Benue State is gradually moving to the stage of poverty induced and organised crime. So addressing this issue as a governor is of utmost importance.

You will observe that the bane of most governments in the state was their inability to address the plight of civil servants and pensioners. If you become governor, how would you tackle this issue?

Thank you very much for that question. The inability of governors to address the operational system of a state is because they are not looking deep into the issues. This is where I always say carry out the root cause analysis. The problem of Benue State is not insecurity per se; we also have the problem of ghost workers and it is plaguing and eating deep into the fabric of this state.

The state is totally indebted. On day one when I become governor, I am going to swear-in a debt reconciliation committee that will sit together and look at the debt profile of the state to see if we are creditworthy or not.

This is because we have to know if we can move the state forward. We will also look at the accumulated debt when money comes in from the federation account and get into the banks.

The banks take everything and what is left is not able to pay salaries. You cannot just sit there as a governor and not pay the salaries of workers. It doesn’t work that way, otherwise you will be crippling the economy and the system.

It is better to set up this committee to look at the debts and restructure the debts for the state to be manageable. Are you aware that up till today, the state governors are still talking of the debts that were collected by Governor Aper Aku (who ruled until 1983)? I am not criticising the system.

Ortom is doing his best but he has people around him who are not really helping him. I will pay salaries. I will look for ways to pay the salaries and wages of those people that have actually earned their wages. I will pay earned allowances because this is the reason why you govern the people.

The PDP is optimistic that it will reclaim power from the APC right at the federal down to states and the local government. Do you see this as realisable?

Yes. PDP can wrestle power from the APC if it has the right manifesto to the people. Today, Nigerians are tired of APC because they have followed the same pattern that PDP followed and lost power.

The ability to wrestle power is for you to bring out your unique selling point. If they are able to convince the electorates then of course they can wrestle power from the APC. Some of the things that we do are just horse trading and scheming. Today, people have seen that development is the key point.

So if we bring out this unique selling point and it’s sellable to the end consumers, we will be able to turn the tables around. So the way PDP is repositioned today, we can wrestle power from APC and we can win the general elections.

But there are agitations for South-East, South-South and the Northern oligarchy bargaining for retention of power. Do you subscribe to this idea?

No. I don’t. The right pattern should be followed. If PDP is advocating zoning, then the zoning pattern should be followed. Power should be wrestled from people who are actually asked to produce the right candidates. That is where I don’t support one area dominating the other.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...