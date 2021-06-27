News

Insecurity: Withdraw Police officers attached to VIPs to secure campuses – Students urge IGP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The National Association of University Students (NAUS) Sunday called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba to immediately withdraw police operatives attached to VIPs across the country and redeploy them to various institutions of learning to protect the lives of students.

 

 

The students’ body lamented the incessant attacks on university campuses across the country by bandits, saying students now live in constant fear of being kidnapped or worse still, killed in a bid to be educated.

 

 

The National President of the association, Comrade Ijegalu Felix stated this at a press conference after the election of the new executive members of the association, which was held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He queried: “Of what use are policemen to VIPs if the lives of students who are the future leaders of this country continue to be in danger?”

Felix called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solutions to the insecurity challenges in the country, saying: “Nigerian students are suffering continuously, having a lot of disturbance in our academic calendar.

 

“We also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately withdraw police personnel attached to VIPs across the country, with a view to redeploying them to our various institutions of learning to protect the lives of our students because of what use are the policemen to the VIPs if the lives of the students who are the future leaders of this country continue to be in danger.”

 

Felix also called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency address the demands of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to avert another imminent strike.

 

Incidentally, only last Tuesday the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, during the valedictory session to mark the end of his five-year tenure, said they had turned to the services of local hunters to provide security for its campus and hostels.

