Insecurity: Women declare 40 days prayers for Nigeria

Given the level of insecurity in the country, a group, Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI), have declared a 40-day prayers and fasting programme for peace and harmony in Nigeria. The exercise, with the theme: ‘Heal Our Land and Let there be Peace,’ was organised by the wife of the former governor of Imo State and President of WODDI, Mrs. Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, in collaboration with other governors’ wives in the states.

It had in attendance, the Archbishop of Abuja Methodist Church, Oche Job; founder, Love of Christ Generation Church C&S Worldwide, Esther Ajayi; Bishop (Mrs) Hope John Praise and former Imo State governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu. Other men of God present at the event were Bishop Sam Okpobo, Pastor Chioma Ocheno, Pastor Kanu Ikana, Pastor Dickson Okonkwo, Pastor Benson, Pastors (Mrs) Grace Eneche and Pastor Ruth Nwaozi. President of WODDI, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, said the supplication became expedient because of institutional failure to rescue the nation from the precipice. Aside from calling on the government to double its effort in tackling the scourge, Okorocha called on God to have mercy on citizens and bail Nigeria out of the challenges.

