Insecurity: Women Elders’ Council gives Buhari 2 months to convene national confab

…threaten peaceful protest

Nigeria Women Elders’ Council (NWEC) has given President Muhammadu Buhari two months to convene a national conference to address the nation’s security challenges. The council, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, threatened to lead Nigerians in “a sit-at-home” protest if its demand was not met.

The council, which has Chief Felicia Sani, President of the Market Women’s Association as president, said the women will embark on a two-week fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention and guidance. In the text of press conference read by Mrs. Chika Ibeleme, former Commissioner for Works, Anambra State, the council said the national conference “will afford Nigerians from all walks of life and the different sections of the country the opportunity to ventilate their grievances or express their views on the situation of the country.

“The conference will also afford the government the opportunity to bring every section together towards a lasting solution to the myriads of problems confront-ing the situation.” The council warned that Nigeria may implode sooner than later, and decried a situation where security agencies seemed overwhelmed “such that foreigners take advantage of the situation to wreak havoc on the country.”

It noted that at no time have the nation’s fault lines been more visible than now, adding: “All the geo-political zones are engulfed in one crisis or the other with lives and property being threatened on a daily basis with insecurity at its peak. “Nigeria Women Elders’ Council is tired of watching precious Nigerian lives being wasted on a daily basis as Nigeria as a nation reaches a tipping point and our children are used as pawns in the hands of power seekers,” the council said. It demanded that Buhari should address the nation and not through his surrogates. Former Minister of Education, Prof. Chinwe Obaje, is also a member of the council.

Like this: Like Loading...