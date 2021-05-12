News Top Stories

Insecurity: Women Elders’ Council gives Buhari 2 months to convene national confab

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

…threaten peaceful protest

Nigeria Women Elders’ Council (NWEC) has given President Muhammadu Buhari two months to convene a national conference to address the nation’s security challenges. The council, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, threatened to lead Nigerians in “a sit-at-home” protest if its demand was not met.

The council, which has Chief Felicia Sani, President of the Market Women’s Association as president, said the women will embark on a two-week fasting and prayers to seek divine intervention and guidance. In the text of press conference read by Mrs. Chika Ibeleme, former Commissioner for Works, Anambra State, the council said the national conference “will afford Nigerians from all walks of life and the different sections of the country the opportunity to ventilate their grievances or express their views on the situation of the country.

“The conference will also afford the government the opportunity to bring every section together towards a lasting solution to the myriads of problems confront-ing the situation.” The council warned that Nigeria may implode sooner than later, and decried a situation where security agencies seemed overwhelmed “such that foreigners take advantage of the situation to wreak havoc on the country.”

It noted that at no time have the nation’s fault lines been more visible than now, adding: “All the geo-political zones are engulfed in one crisis or the other with lives and property being threatened on a daily basis with insecurity at its peak. “Nigeria Women Elders’ Council is tired of watching precious Nigerian lives being wasted on a daily basis as Nigeria as a nation reaches a tipping point and our children are used as pawns in the hands of power seekers,” the council said. It demanded that Buhari should address the nation and not through his surrogates. Former Minister of Education, Prof. Chinwe Obaje, is also a member of the council.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gbajabiamila, others back establishment of sickle cell agency

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Speaker of the House of Representatives and his colleagues Wednesday endorsed the establishment of a National Agency for Sickle Disease in the country for the prevention and control of the heritable ailments. The Speaker gave the hint while declaring open the public hearing organised by the House Committee on Health Institutions on the bill for […]
News

FG sues for private sector’s cooperation on implementation of ESP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Federal Government has called on operators in the private sector to cooperate with it in the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call yesterday at the virtual edition of the Presidential Policy Dialogue of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). According to a statement […]
News

Buhari: I’m committed to improving healthcare delivery nationwide

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured the people of the country of his commitment to improve healthcare delivery nationwide. The President gave this commitment at the virtual inauguration of capital projects executed at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) yesterday. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Asesina, President Buhari, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica