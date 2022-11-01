Insecurity: women participation in conflict resolution is the panecea – FG

The Federal Government has said women’s adequate participation in conflict resolution and peace processes remains the panacea for the heightened insecurity situation around the world and within the country.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, made this known yesterday in Abuja at the media briefing and inauguration of a national technical working committee for the development of Nigeria’s 3rd National Action Plan on Women’s Peace and Security.

She said: “I wish to use this platform to appeal to states that have domesticated National Action Plan (NAP) to take further steps in making budgetary provisions for the implementation, while those that are yet to start the process should consider it as a matter of urgency as women’s adequate participation in conflict resolution and peace processes remains the panecea to the heightened insecurity situation around the world and within this country.”

The minister noted also that greater inclusion of women in the traditional cabinets in most of the States where the National Action Plan on UNSCR 1325 was domesticated thereby breaking the conventional discriminatory culture against women in peace-building processes.

