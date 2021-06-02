Insecurity won’t obliterate Buhari’s legacy on infrastructure –FG

The Federal Government Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari would leave a legacy of massive infrastructural development despite the security challenges facing the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this Tuesday at a media briefing to mark the second anniversary of the second term of the Buhari administration.

The event featured the unveiling of an audio-video documentary on the achievements of the administration in the last six years. “I want to state emphatically that while more attention has been given, especially in recent times, to the security challenges facing our country, those challenges are fleeting and will not define the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari. “Let me say that President Buhari’s legacy is assured, and will be defined by his massive achievements in office.

The roads, rails, bridges, mass housing, port development, improvement in power supply and other massive infrastructural development will last for generations to come and will help propel economic growth and national development,” Mohammed said.

The minister lamented that in spite of all the efforts of the current administration, the opposition has continued to criticise the policies and programmes of the government, insisting that they have not seen what it has achieved since 2015.

“They have continued to deny the obvious by pretending that these achievements are not real. Even when they have travelled on the new standard gauge rail from Abuja to Kaduna, Lagos to Ibadan, and Itakpe- Ajaokuta-Warri, they still deny that any progress has been made in modernizing the country’s rail infrastructure.

They travel through the ultra-modern airport terminals in Abuja and Enugu, yet they deny any progress has been made in modernizing our airports. “Let me repeat what I have said many times in the past: Never in the history of our country has any administration done so much with so little. It’s easy to forget now, but when this administration came into office in 2015, the price of crude oil, which provides 80 per cent of Nigeria’s budgetary revenues and 95 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, dropped drastically and, along with it, the fund available to the government.

It is therefore monumental that this administration has achieved so much despite the paucity of funds,” he said. Mohammed said that as the administration marks the half-way point of the second and final term, it has adopted a new strategy of saturating the airwaves and the social media with “unmistakable video evidence” of the various achievements, to such an extent that even the blind can ‘see’ and the deaf can ‘hear’.

