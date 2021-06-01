lai Mohammed)
News

Insecurity won’t obliterate Buhari’s legacy on infrastructure – FG

Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Federal Government Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari would leave a legacy of massive infrastructural development despite the security challenges facing the country.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this Tuesday at a media briefing to mark the second anniversary of the second term of the Buhari administration. The event featured the unveiling of an audio-video documentary on the achievements of the administration in the last six years.
“I want to state emphatically that while more attention has been given, especially in recent times, to the security challenges facing our country, those challenges are fleeting and will not define the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Let me say that President Buhari’s legacy is assured, and will be defined by his massive achievements in office. The roads, rails, bridges, mass housing, port development, improvement in power supply and other massive infrastructural development will last for generations to come and will help propel economic growth and national development,” Mohammed said.
The minister lamented that in spite of all the efforts of the current administration, the opposition has continued to criticise the policies and programmes of the government, insisting that they have not seen what it has achieved since 2015.
Mohammed said that as the administration marks the half-way point of the second and final term, it has adopted a new strategy of saturating the airwaves and the social media with “unmistakable video evidence” of the various achievements, to such an extent that even the blind can ‘see’ and the deaf can ‘hear’.

Our Reporters

