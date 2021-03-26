News

Insecurity: Yoruba Assembly constitutes 7-man council to end herders’ menace in SW

The Assembly of All Yoruba Groups Worldwide under the auspices of Yoruba World Assembly (YWA) yesterday constituted a seven-man Central Yoruba Central Coordinating Council (YCCC) to coordinate series of committees that will work towards stopping Fulani herdsmen’ killings, slaughtering, shooting, maiming, raping and kidnapping of innocent people of the South- West.

The assembly, which was held in Ibadan, Oyo State, had in attendance eminent personalities, including Mr. Femi Falana (SAN); Ambassador Yemi Farounmbi; Otunba Deji Osibogun (Chairman, Space FM); Ogusua of Modakeke Oba Moses Oyediran; the 107-year old Agbekoya leader (Alhaji Olalekan Akekaaka; leaders of the Odu’a Peoples Congress (OPC) Hunters Association, Dr. Nathaniel Adebayo, among others, accepted the Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Prof. Banji Akintoye and Elder (Dr.) Taiye Ayorinde (Baale of Ekotedo), as among the seven- man council to strategise and put an end to herders menace in the region.

While the Convener of the meeting, Dr. Victor Taiwo, said that Yorubaland was already “on the verge of being run over by the Fulani, and that unless we realise that unless we bury our pride and ego, we shall be conquered sooner than expected and our Obas’ palaces shall be taken over and run by the Emirs.”

Femi Falana, who contributed through a phone call, emphasized the restructuring of the country. He said that; “Our leaders should wake up and be united. During the time of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, we had ranching in many locations in the South-West. Nobody was bringing cattle from the North.

We need to return to that policy lest those bringing in cows continue to kill our people. We need to provide food for ourselves. We have 54 universities in the South-West, yet we are suffering in the area of agriculture. Let us brace up and control our economy; provide employment for our youths and children. There is too much inequality. Oyo indigene cannot be a judge in Lagos; an Ekiti indigene cannot become a judge in Oyo. We must stop all these and embrace unity of purpose”.

