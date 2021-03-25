Insecurity: Your silence is disheartening, disturbing, PFN tells Buhari

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday, lamented the continuous silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the nation’s security, describing it as disheartening and disturbing. Oke, in a release made available to New Telegraph yesterday, urged President Buhari to urgently address Nigerians on the palpable insecurity situation of the country. According to him, “The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria is too loud and this is very disturbing.

Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it is giving room for speculation and gossips that suggest the government has hands in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others”, he said.

The Bishop, who is the founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the Proprietor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, made these assertions yesterday at the Cornerstone City, Ibadan when he received the Lagos, Ogun and Osun States’ Chapters of the PFN led by Apostle Enjimaya Okwuonu and Apostle David Otaru, as well as Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, respectively.

They had visited to felicitate him on his emergence as the body’s President. Oke, therefore, charged President Buhari to rise up and tackle the situation headlong, stressing, “He should rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachment by doing the needful to make the nation more homely for every Nigerian”.

The renowned cleric reminded the President that he was voted into power in 2015 because of his military background with a view to stemming the insecurity in the country. He stressed that “There is so much pressure and tension in the land due to insurgency being orchestrated by the Boko Haram, kidnapping, banditry, killer Fulani herdsmen’s palaver, raping, among other ills. All these are self-inflicted.” he bemoaned. Earlier in their separate remarks, the PFN Chairmen for Lagos, Ogun and Osun States, while pledging their loyalty and supports to the national President, assured him of their readiness to always heed his call to duty.

Like this: Like Loading...