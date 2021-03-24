Metro & Crime

Insecurity: ‘Your silence is disheartening, disturbing,’ PFN tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Wednesday lamented the continuous silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the nation’s worsening security situation, describing it as disheartening and disturbing.
Oke in a release made available to New Telegraph urged President Buhari to urgently address Nigerians on the insecurity situation of the country.
According to him: “The silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the degenerating security situation in Nigeria, is too loud and this is very disturbing. Seriously, President Buhari’s silence is deafening and it is giving room for speculation and gossips that suggest the government has hands in the sickening situation by indulging and pampering the bandits and the killer Fulani herdsmen, among others.”
The Bishop, who is the founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the Proprietor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, made these assertions Wednesday at the Cornerstone City, Ibadan when he received the Lagos, Ogun and Osun States’ Chapters of the PFN led by Apostle Enjimaya Okwuonu and Apostle David Otaru, as well as, Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, respectively. They had visited to felicitate him on his emergence as the body’s President.

