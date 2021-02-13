News

Insecurity: You’re not worthy to be elders, NEF tells YCE

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

For writing to the United Nations about some of the happenings across Nigeria, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has lambasted the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), saying they deserve to forfeit the title of elders. This is as they also insisted that YCE’s actions were threatening the security and integrity of the country. NEF also accused the elders and others of creating tension in the country by their ulterances and actions which they said could lead to a major crisis if not checkmated.

A statement from NEF signed by Dr Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, Director, Publicity and Advocacy of the Elders and entitled: ‘The need to de-escalate tensions in the country’, said: “Allegations of planned or actual genocide are being made with reckless abandon, and even the international community is being lobbied in futile efforts to sell the fiction that some groups are intent on mass extermination of other groups.

“The latest communication by the YCE to the United Nations is an example of lamentable desperation of some groups to erode our security and integrity as a country, and it is more regrettable that it is the handiwork of so-called elders who should forfeit all rights to that honour.”

The statement reads: “The NEF is constrained to invite the nation’s attention to the dangers of sustained attempts to raise tensions and create fears among Nigerians until, presumably, they lead to major crisis involving groups and regions in the country.

“In the last few weeks, the Forum has led many responsible groups and individuals to appeal for restraint and respect for the law in the way we engineer developments that cause tensions, or react to them. “Now the nation is facing imminent threats from persons who are bent on pushing all of us nearer to disaster, to help them achieve their nefarious goals.

“The Forum particularly notes that continuing narratives and threats, including comments from seemingly responsible Nigerians and even elected officials who swore to protect the rights of all citizens and the survival of the country, are raising fears and passions that could make it easy to break more laws of the land and pitch citizens against each other.

“There are efforts to create multiple sources of falsehood in videos and other inflammatory materials in the media clearly targeted at inciting people to act violently against each other.” However, the statement also said: “The NEF commits to continue to work to retrieve the country from the dangerous cliff where it has been placed by irresponsible people, many of them in positions of responsibility.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

High-dose of Vitamin D supplements may be dangerous to health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The consumption of high doses of vitamin D via certain food supplements has been shown to result in a heart disease, loss of renal function, among other health challenges. Going by the findings of the latest scientific research, if adults and children aged eleven and older consume a daily quantity of Vitamin D, no more […]
News

Insecurity: FG should declare food emergency, unban rice importation –Experts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…say no security, no economy   As food shortages in the country worsen by the day, a call has gone to the Federal Government to consider declaring a Food Emergency in the country with the view to arresting the looming danger of total lack of food in the country.   Opinion molders, economic experts who […]
News

Obong of Calabar pledges to fight quackery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon- Abasi V, has pledged his commitment to assist the Crose River Ministry of Health in the fight against medical quackery in the state. Okon-Abasi said this on Saturday in Calabar when the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, paid him a courtesy call in his palace.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica