Insecurity: You’re not worthy to be elders, NEF tells YCE

For writing to the United Nations about some of the happenings across Nigeria, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has lambasted the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), saying they deserve to forfeit the title of elders. This is as they also insisted that YCE’s actions were threatening the security and integrity of the country. NEF also accused the elders and others of creating tension in the country by their ulterances and actions which they said could lead to a major crisis if not checkmated.

A statement from NEF signed by Dr Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, Director, Publicity and Advocacy of the Elders and entitled: ‘The need to de-escalate tensions in the country’, said: “Allegations of planned or actual genocide are being made with reckless abandon, and even the international community is being lobbied in futile efforts to sell the fiction that some groups are intent on mass extermination of other groups.

“The latest communication by the YCE to the United Nations is an example of lamentable desperation of some groups to erode our security and integrity as a country, and it is more regrettable that it is the handiwork of so-called elders who should forfeit all rights to that honour.”

The statement reads: “The NEF is constrained to invite the nation’s attention to the dangers of sustained attempts to raise tensions and create fears among Nigerians until, presumably, they lead to major crisis involving groups and regions in the country.

“In the last few weeks, the Forum has led many responsible groups and individuals to appeal for restraint and respect for the law in the way we engineer developments that cause tensions, or react to them. “Now the nation is facing imminent threats from persons who are bent on pushing all of us nearer to disaster, to help them achieve their nefarious goals.

“The Forum particularly notes that continuing narratives and threats, including comments from seemingly responsible Nigerians and even elected officials who swore to protect the rights of all citizens and the survival of the country, are raising fears and passions that could make it easy to break more laws of the land and pitch citizens against each other.

“There are efforts to create multiple sources of falsehood in videos and other inflammatory materials in the media clearly targeted at inciting people to act violently against each other.” However, the statement also said: “The NEF commits to continue to work to retrieve the country from the dangerous cliff where it has been placed by irresponsible people, many of them in positions of responsibility.”

Like this: Like Loading...