Insecurity: You’ve lost Katsina to bandits, PDP taunts Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammad Buhari that bandits have takeover his home state, Katisna.

The party also told Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, that he was doing a great disservice to his state and victims of banditry in his state by failing to point out the incompetence and inability of President Buhari to secure the country.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the governor of playing parochial politics by hiding the president’s failure.

The party added: “It is indeed a distressing and colossal mark of failure that President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, is being taken over by bandits, who are now overrunning local governments, killing, raping, maiming and pillaging innocent citizens.”

