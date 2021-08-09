News

Insecurity: You’ve lost Katsina to bandits, PDP taunts Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammad Buhari that bandits have takeover his home state, Katisna.

 

The party also told Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, that he was doing a great disservice to his state and victims of banditry in his state by failing to point out the incompetence and inability of President Buhari to secure the country.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the governor of playing parochial politics by hiding the president’s failure.

 

The party added: “It is indeed a distressing and colossal mark of failure that President Buhari’s home state, Katsina, is being taken over by bandits, who are now overrunning local governments, killing, raping, maiming and pillaging innocent citizens.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I’m at a loss over Osinowo’s death, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday said he was yet to recover from the shock from the death of the lawmaker representing the Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died last week Monday at the age of 64. The governor who led members of the State’s Executive Council (SEC) to commiserate with the widow […]
News

Insecurity: Gani Adams, Makinde in closed-door meeting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of measures to address security challenges in the South-West geopolitical zone, Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday held a closed-door meeting with the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams. Adams, who paid a private visit to Makinde, said that discussions centred on issues related to security and economy of the South-West. Adam […]
News

Zamfara by-election: INEC reschedules Bakura rerun to Dec 9

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed December 9 for the rerun into the Bakura State constituency of Zamfara State. The by-election was declared inconclusive by the returning officer, Prof. Ibrahim Matawaga because the 2,181-vote margin between the two leading candidates was less than the total number of registered voters in 14 polling units where elections […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica