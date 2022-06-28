News Top Stories

Insecurity: Zamfara gov can’t order CP to issue licence –CDS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Lucky Irabor yesterday questioned Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle’s authority to ask residents to get guns  and defend themselves against bandits. Matawalle also banned the use of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, and the sale of petrol to the operators in a bid to check increasing banditry and kidnapping. He said: “People must apply to the Commissioner of Police, for a licence to own guns and such other basic weapons to be used in defending themselves.” But speaking to reporters at the opening of the Joint Exercise for the National Defence College and War Colleges of the Armed Forces of Nigeria codenamed “Exercise Grand Nationale,” in Abuja, the CDS insisted Matawalle, lacks the constitutional powers to direct the Commissioner of Police to issue licences for arms. He averred there was no need for the governor’s directive since the military and other security agencies are already tackling the challenges facing the state.

 

The military chief said: “The governor does not have the powers to ask the CP to issue licences. I’m yet to get the details but I do not think that is the right thing to do.” He added: “I do not see the basis. My view is that the AGF (Attorney General of the Federation) will look at the Constitution and what the Constitution says. That’s the right way to go. “If what I read is true, I do not believe that the governor has the powers to instruct the CP to issue licences because the CP does not have the power to issue licences. Like I said, the AGF will do much about it. “I believe that the Federal Government through the Attorney General should look at the details of the press release.” On the ongoing military operation in Zamfara, Irabor said: “The armed forces are in Zamfara, but beyond that, I believe there are legal issues that should be addressed using the instrumentality of the law to bring peace and security. “Wehavethearmedforces in Zamfara, military, police, NSCDC but beyond that, I believetherearelegalissues.” Meanwhile, the CDS said the military only takes instructions from the President, promising thattheywill continue to provide aid to the civil authority (MACA). He said: “We do not take instructions from state governments. We have a Commander-in-Chief. The constitution gives the right and powers to the C-in-C for the use of the armed forces and I believe what we are doing in Zamfara State and across the states are in deference to the provisions of the constitution. “We are there to give support to the civil authority in this case, the police. We are there to ensure that peace returns to Zamfara.”

 

