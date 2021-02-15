Insecurity:Maritime Operation at checking Criminality Chief of Naval Staff

The Chief of Naval Staff(CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has said that the conduct of Maritime operation is to check the criminality in water ways.

The Naval Chief made call yesterday, during the flag off ceremony of the first quarter sea Exercise, codenamed; Exercise Secured waters, held onboard NNS Thunder, Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that, “I am glad the first quarter Sea Exercise is conceived to test a broad spectrum of maritime domain to check criminality at sea.

“Over the years, the Nigerian Navy has made significant progress in the fight against various forms of maritime crimes.

“Today’s Exercise is a demonstration of navy’s resolve to strengthen and consolidate on previous gains by acting decisively against pirates, sea robbers and other enemies of the state.

“Such strong commitment will further reassure our regional and international partners of our readiness to weather ongoing partnerships and collaborate towards collective regional security”.

On his vision for the Nigerian Navy, he said,“To leverage on all factors of national location, technology, training, team work and synergy, to re-energise the Nigerian navy and enhance her as a well –motivated and ready force in the discharge of her constitutional mandate and other assigned task in fulfillment of her national security objectives.”

On his recent appointment as the 21st indigenous number one man in the Nigerian Navy, he said that, “One of my cardinal priorities is to improve the operational efficiency of Nigerian Navy’s fleet in terms of sea readiness and availability for operational developments in order to speedily boost our capacity to meet our statutory maritime commitments.

“This is in line with the mandate of Mr. President, Commander in Chief for the service, to urgently restore normalcy in the nation’s maritime domain and emplace a conducive environment for maritime business to flourish.”

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Admiral Oladele Daji said that, “The exercise comes against the backdrop of cases of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) and the recent efforts to rejig the maritime security particularly in the Lagos area.

He added, that, “Maintaining our strategic deterrence posture and influence in the maritime environment is critical to our economic prosperity and regional stability.”

Admiral Daji gave a total of 14 Nigerian Navy Ships participating in the Exercise Secured Waters, and these include; Thunder, Obula, Prosperity, Nwamba, Nguru, Ekulu, Karaduwa, Andoni Sagbama, Okpoku, two Helicopters, amongst others.

