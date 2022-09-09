Arts & Entertainments

Inside Life premieres today

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Chuks Enete’s Sillo Studios is set to release its drama-comedy ‘Inside Life’ today. ‘Inside Life’, which is based on true events, follows Larry, a young man who gets arrested and remanded in prison a few days to his wedding. He must figure out a way to survive the tough realities of living with inmates while plotting a means to get released in time to get married. Shot in Lagos and Ibadan, ‘Inside Life’ boasts of a star-studded cast including Wole Ojo in the lead role as Larry, Tina Mba, Ropo Ewenla, Broda Shaggi, Chinedu ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Ani, Romeo WJ, Tina Mba, Koloman, Belinda Effah, Saka, Okey Uzoeshi, MC Benkash, Jude Chukwuka, Zara Udofia Ejoh, Yinka Aiyelokun, Jerry Okpan, Jay Hemkay, Peter Oladeji, Enechukwu Uche, Ekiti Father and Eric Obinna.

 

Our Reporters

