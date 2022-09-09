Inside Life premieres today

Chuks Enete’s Sillo Studios is set to release its drama-comedy ‘Inside Life’ today. ‘Inside Life’, which is based on true events, follows Larry, a young man who gets arrested and remanded in prison a few days to his wedding. He must figure out a way to survive the tough realities of living with inmates while plotting a means to get released in time to get married. Shot in Lagos and Ibadan, ‘Inside Life’ boasts of a star-studded cast including Wole Ojo in the lead role as Larry, Tina Mba, Ropo Ewenla, Broda Shaggi, Chinedu ‘Nedu Wazobia’ Ani, Romeo WJ, Tina Mba, Koloman, Belinda Effah, Saka, Okey Uzoeshi, MC Benkash, Jude Chukwuka, Zara Udofia Ejoh, Yinka Aiyelokun, Jerry Okpan, Jay Hemkay, Peter Oladeji, Enechukwu Uche, Ekiti Father and Eric Obinna.
Related Articles
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s son says she jumped into lake as hunt for actress’ body continues
One of the stars from popular American TV drama series, ‘Glee,’ Naya Rivera has been presumed dead after a boating accident. The movie star is said to have gone on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son on a California lake where the sad event took place. According to celebrity scoop magazine, PageSix, Rivera’s son, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘The gods’ blesses native doctor with new mansion
A Nigerian native doctor identified as Desency Emeka Ofiaeli has shared photos of the new mansion which he claimed ‘the gods blessed him with’ for accepting to serve them. The self-acclaimed ‘Messenger of the gods’ shared photos of a magnificent building in a recent post he made via his page on his Facebook page. He […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man demands refund of offerings from his church
A Kenyan man identified as Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia, has written to a church he claims to have attended between 1998 to 2017, demanding that offering he contributed between that period be refunded. In the letter shared by Twitter user, Sisonke Mlamla on Thursday, Dishon warned the church that failure to refund the amount he estimated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)