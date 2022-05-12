Inside Nigeria’s Digital Conferences – the Making of a Functional Society

“All talk and no action” is one phrase that is often used to describe Nigerians. Whether it is lamenting about the condition of a bad road, dissatisfaction with how they are being treated or general unhappiness with the direction of the country, Nigerians do know how to talk but that enthusiasm inexplicably dissipates when the time to put action to words arrives.

This feeling pervades the country, with even the tech industry unable to escape it. Prior to the advent of the devastating global pandemic, hardly any week went by without one or more tech conferences holding at an aesthetically appealing location. If you had been opportune to attend any of these events, you would surely have loved the beautiful words on display and depth of knowledge displayed by the speakers.

The only issue with the foregoing lies in the fact that not enough was done to implement the resolutions made at these events because if they were done, they held the potential to transform the fortunes of the country.

For the avoidance of doubt, this in no way is a claim that all pre-Covid-19 tech events were a waste of time. Far from it. It is merely stating that a certain measure of suave was required for them to work and not every stakeholder had these.

With this knowledge, it becomes less surprising to note that the vast majority of these conferences that led to meaningful discussion always involved government officials to take the conversation to the hearing of stakeholders that could give the conversation real momentum. It, therefore, comes as no surprise that conferences and events which involved industry regulators and the media somehow generated a lot of media buzz in the wake of the event.

In the private sector, it is no surprise that the popular thought-leadership platform and forum, the Lagos Digital Summit, has either been ahead of the curve of digital technology trends or has played a leading role in major social causes.

Established in 2017 by Adewale Adetona who was born in Ilaro, Ogun State on 28 December 1988, the conference has grown in popularity with each passing year to become a leading knowledge sharing platform. Over the years, it has ensured to strike a balance between meeting the demands of its youthful target audience for more discussants of contemporary issues to having government representatives engage in insightful discussions with the public.

In just its second edition in 2018, the conference focused on digital adoption for businesses and how first-movers could effectively maximise the unlimited gains of the industry. Little did everyone including the audience involved at the forum realise that against their own volition, they would be forced to fully adopt digital technology for their businesses in just under two years. The Lagos Digital Summit was not alone in advocating for the digital switch, as other notable gatherings including TechPlus event also shared similar sentiments.

Fast-forward one year and the country’s social media space was unison in its rejection of the Social Media Bill which sought to empower the government to regulate social media activities. The anti-social Media Bill was introduced by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 5 November 2019 to criminalise the use of the social media in peddling false or malicious information. No sooner had the bill being sponsored than an online petition resurfaced that saw over 80,000 sign up to kick against the bill and A Coalition of Civil Society Group fight hard against the bill. At the time, many a known public figure either kept mute or did not pull their weight in the struggle, leaving it to the everyday man, however, the Adetona-organised Summit devoted that entire edition to the subject, inviting those who chose to take a stance on the matter. This action, alongside others, led to the Social Media Billl getting squashed.

When fake news sat atop the list of vices the world—including universities, media houses and civil society organisations—fought, the summit also lent its voice to the cause, showing its audience how to identify and flag such inciteful reports. It is no surprise that the Lagos Digital Summit has birthed similar Digital Summits in Nigeria including the Ogun Digital Summit, Ibadan Social Media Summit, Warri Digital Summit, Covenant Digital Summit and more.

There is ample room for improvement for such Digital Summits, particularly with regard to the breadth of every edition and the organization which makes it feel as though a lot is being accommodated in a short timeframe, still the progress made is one for all to see.

It was the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization that established the integrality of freedom of speech and the media to development and how when properly harnessed they could create a functional society. The progress made by these Digital Summits in its relatively short existence, demonstrates that when properly harnessed, freedom of speech could be a key component to the transformation of the country.

