Inside Qatar’s new premium business lounge at Doha Airport

Qatar Airways has inaugurated its second premium business lounge at Doha Airport (DOH), offering exclusive services and premium amenities to the airline’s Elite, Comfort, and Classic business class customers.

The new 7,000 square metre lounge, ‘The Garden’, overlooks the Orchard atrium at DOH’s Concourse C, with multiple dining venues, 24-hour quiet rooms, a gym, and its day spa offering seven treatment rooms. The 707-seat business lounge, which complements the existing Al Mourjan lounge at Concourse A is accessible to all travellers on Elite, Comfort, and Classic business class fares, and business class passengers on Oneworld partner airlines, but not for upgrades and Business Lite fares.

Both lounges are only open to those flying Business Class. Meanwhile, frequent flyers in Economy Class are guided to Qatar Airways’ new Platinum and Gold frequent flyer lounges. Guests departing from DOH will have the option to visit either lounge in the Orchard area, via the monorail connecting Concourses A and C.

The Garden’s aesthetic interiors feature marble and timber finishes, as well as a central reflection pool, and plenty of greenery inspired by the Orchard Concourse’s central forest and waterfall. Moreover, the new space is in proximity to luxurious retail outlets including Louis Vuitton Boutique, Gu- cci, Burberry, and Tiffany, a transit hotel and departure gates, with two dining areas offering à la carte dining options, hot and cold buffets, and local and international food menus.

In addition, the lounge features a coffee and patisserie bar, and a cock- tail bar offering a selection of wines, spirits, cocktails, and savoury snacks. The West Wing features showers, quiet areas, prayer rooms, and meeting rooms, along with another coffee and patisserie bar. Furthermore, the new lounge offers single and double quiet rooms free of charge for the first six hours, as well as its spa with neck and shoulder massage chairs, mani-pedi stations, relaxation chairs, and seven treatment rooms.

Over and above, the lounge is home to a gym, a children’s room, a nursery, a games room, and a smoking room. “At Qatar Airways, excellence is embedded in the core of our brand, and as we continue to evolve our offerings, we choose to provide our passengers with the very best experiences in aviation and hospitality,” Qatar Airways Group CEO, Akbar Al Baker, said, adding that the new lounge showcases a “sophisticated way of travel, centred in comfort, wellness, and nature.”