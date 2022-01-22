Inside story of Ugochukwu Oduenyi,  Javor Matis’ new signing from Emmanuel Amunike Academy

Ugochukwu Ogbonnaya Oduenyi’s football odyssey began a little over 12,000 kilometers away from FK Javor Matis Ivanjica, in the industrial city of Festac, Lagos, Nigeria.

Born into a tight-knit family, it was here that a young Oduenyi first developed his love for the game.

“He’s got potentials and we are ready to harness it and prepare him for the pro-level,” says the academy supervisor.

Oduenyi is a product of the famous Emmanuel Amunike Academy. And as an institution that was founded by a former Nigerian professional football manager and former professional football player who played as a winger, Oduenyi was nurtured on the principles that would prepare him mentally for the future career as a pro-footballer.

“I have watched him play several times. One of the things I noticed about him was his height, he was really tall for his age. Also, I have to give a lot of credit to his parents. They did a fantastic job of bringing him up and instilling the values that he’s now bringing to the fore in his everyday life,” Amunike says.

According to the Academy chief, their aim is not just to produce football players but making better people through football and using it as a vehicle to achieve success. He further explained that preparing a player solely for football means setting such players up for failure in other areas of life.

“So, we made sure, the kids have every support they need in terms of their education, socially and psychologically.”

The Emmanuel Amunike Academy ensured that their players are always in good shape. The institution’s impressive facilities coupled with their strong focus on education, provided a convincing argument for Ugochukwu’s parents. Their son was able to continue his education, and at the same time Ugochukwu Oduenyi would be able to concentrate on football.

As a determined young man who gives no chance to excuses, spent much of his time in the gym learning the things he ought to master in football, Ugochukwu Oduenyi placed a special focus on one area in training, and that’s his fitness.

“He’s very lean and lanky. He didn’t have a lot of muscle mass. And once we told him the things he had to work on, he didn’t waste any time,” said the supervisor.

Ugochukwu Oduenyi’s hard work in the gym and the academy’s principles paid off.

In 2018, Ugochukwu Oduenyi having ticked off important boxes for physical literacy, social development, and cognitive development at the institution decided it was time to leave the shores of Nigeria. He joined an Austrian Bundesliga club, LASK but was loaned to NK Sesvete in the Croatian Second Football League.

The loan ended during the winter break of that season. And he moved on to SV Horn an Austrian Football Second League in January 2019. In February of the same year, he made his debut with SV Horn and was included in the starting line-up against FC Lifering on matchday 16 of the 2019 season, but was later substituted for Kelvin Arase who is also a Nigerian Edo-born footballer, in the 58th minute.

The academy was happy seeing him test-run himself in smaller clubs rather than where he will be judged against other established players. “We don’t want him going to a big club now, because we know as a young player at a big club you’re going to be judged against other established players in the team and that makes things harder.”

In September 2019, Ugochukwu Oduenyi, signed permanently with another Austrian club, SV Ried in the second division, and helped the team gain promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga in 2020. But later moved to Mynai in Ukraine after contract expiration.

In Mynai, Ugochukwu Oduenyi was handed the famous number 9 jersey and he made a total of nine appearances plus his debut game on 13th February 2021 for the club before he joined Zhetysu on 25th August 2021, a Kazakh professional football club managed by Almas Kulshinbaev.

Ugochukwu’s new club Javor Matis is a second division team in Serbia. He joined the team on a free transfer on January 17, 2022 and there are high hopes that they will soar high now that Ugochukwu Oduenyi has joined the team to inject fresh spark.

