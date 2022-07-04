Inside the world of Nigerian luxury shopper, Iverson Nedu

Personal luxury shopper, Mr Iverson Nedu is known for his topnotch fashion items purchase. The South Africa based Nigerian, works as a personal luxury shopper, sourcing pieces worldwide for the satisfaction of his rich clientele.

Traveling or being on call is part of this clientele satisfaction.

For Nedu, venturing into the world of personal luxury shopping was to learn all about the charm of luxury clothing and fashion items. But the 32-year-old entrepreneur would also learn about ‘personal shopping’, when he newly relocated to South Africa and recognised very quickly that it was an untapped market in Nigeria.

Iverson Nedu is also reputed for big fashion. They way he describes it, “Big fashion must have name in clothes, shoes, bags and accessories”.

His purchasing skill is on a whim, and because of this speed and accuracy, Iverson Nedu’s social media account is gaining followers and has created an even more loyal base of clients.

He is also a purchaser with a desired uniqueness, always stepping outside of the box to do something that nobody else is doing. Not only did he want to be a stylish but a distinguished one with the opulent comfort of the best clothes and class. That is how his idea of ‘product sourcing’ stemmed from – to find the items that are sold-out and impossible to find.

Iverson is better known to be a high spirited individual amongst his peers, as well as sensitive and open-minded. Anyone and everyone who has worked with him can relate to his discipline and flexibility. Even though he makes exceptions when needed, people also know how loyal and courageous he has been over the past years.

For anyone looking to venture into the personal shopping industry, Iverson Nedu advices you to start from styling and then build up the knowledge of fashion and grow client base from there before shifting to personal shopper status. He advices up comers into the styling industry to gather confident and be unique in their creation.

