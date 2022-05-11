There are many motivational books that challenge readers to reach for greater heights in their lives, careers or business. These books tend to inspire us to look within ourselves for the hero that we often mistakenly seek outside. Olufemi Talabi’s “Be Your Best: Insightful Thoughts for Achievers” is an inspirational book that brims with hard-won wisdom and practical insights on how to get ahead in life. Written in simple, free-flowing prose, this book of 65 chapters draws from the writer’s experience as a father, husband, lawyer and entrepreneur. Each chapter is short and expresses a capsule of valuable insight.

This style makes the message in every chapter easy to grasp by the reader. The book covers a broad range of themes, such as risk taking, selflove, and the value of personal responsibility and integrity. For centuries, psychologists have studied the correlation between a positive outlook to life and an individual’s overall wellbeing. In his book, Talabi revisits the power of positive attitude in life, by suggesting that despite the pressures and challenges of life, it is always important to have a positive approach to life. “Your mind is a magnet. Positive thoughts in the morning can change the entire outcome of your day.

Start your project with a good attitude and a lot of positive energy,” he wrote. But positive attitude by itself does not guarantee success in life. So in other chapters, the book discusses the importance of goal setting, self discipline, and the need to execute plans in order to achieve the desired results. Discipline entails a process of self denial and self control, in the pursuit of set goals. But in the book, Talabi dives deeper into the concept of discipline by identifying eleven constitutive elements of discipline. These are: Gratitude, forgiveness,meditation, goal setting, healthy eating, adequate sleep, exercise,organised life, time management and persistence.

It is clear from the book that self discipline is an intentional process of personal development rather than an episodic event in our lives. Another key area of the book is the importance of executing plans. According to the author, planning is essential for success. But even a well-laid plan is not useful unless it is executed through action. Many brilliant dreams do not materialize because no actions were taken to bring them into reality. As the author sees it, “ Execution is the ability and discipline of getting things done. It is “ the missing link between aspirations and results, which makes it the most important job of a leader “.

The author’s perspective on the importance of execution is as valid for the individual or organisation as it is for a country. Many development scholars believe that a key factor in the disparity between advanced nations and developing countries is the degree of their commitment to the execution of national development plans. Despite the book’s practical and pragmatic views , it is striking that the author expresses his belief in the centrality of God in the affairs of men. As the author puts it in chapter four of the book: “ God knows what suits us best in accordance with His divine purpose for our lives…” and it is therefore important to align our plans and activities with God’s plan. This is a wise and useful counsel in a world dominated by the rhetoric of “godless and self-made” men. In the concluding chapter, the book underlines the importance of leaving a legacy.

A legacy is not simply what we leave behind after we have run our race on earth. It is also what the author defines as our “gift to the world”. It is the enduring relevance of our contributions to the betterment of the human family long after our best energies are spent.

Indeed, the author has shaped his own legacy by giving his wisdom, insights and expertise to the readers of his book. This book is highly recommended to the reading public. Specifically, the book would be an indispensable guide for anyone in the personal development industry, such as coaches, parents, teachers and mentors. It would also be useful to priests, psychologists, journalists, social workers, community leaders, and project managers. Those starting out in life will also find this book as a valuable manual to guide their sails as they navigate life’s choppy waters.

