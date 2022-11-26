…insists on use of BVAS, says winner of presidential election will be declared

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that whoever Nigerians elect as President, Members of the National Assembly, State Governors and Houses of Assembly members during 2023 general elections will be declared winners.

Director of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, Mr. Victor Aluko, stated this during a two-day Capacity Building Workshop for Journalists and Civil Society Organisations from the North – Central states of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and the FCT held in Abuja. At the capacity workshop, which has the Theme; “Conflict-Sensitive Reporting, 2023 General Election and Countering Fake News,” Aluko described as fake news rumours that the commission may not use Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the 2023 elections. He also reiterated the commission’s assurance to the Nigerian electorate that results will be transmitted from the polling units electronically to the INEC result view portal on the election day.

“INEC will use BVAS in all the polling units across the country. Engineers are configurating the BVAS, we will transmit election results electronically to INEC result view porter on time on election day, that is what we are committed to given Nigerians, these are innovations to ensure that election is not only transparent, but clean and credible so that whosoever wins elections will know he wins clean and clear. “Whosoever wins elections, whether Presidency, National Assembly, Governorship or State Assembly will be declared winner.”

He noted that INEC is training all its over 160, 000 staff in the country because the laws has changed, saying that it was also important that journalists know the details of the electoral act as well as those of the new technology deployed so that they can inform the people. Also speaking, the Deputy Director, ICT Department of the Commission, Dr. Lawrence Bayode, said that the Commission would deploy one hundred and Ninety thousand (190,000) BVAS, popularly called “All in One” across the lengths and breaths of the nation for the conduct of the election.

Bayode also clarified that the over 2 million delisted voters for multiple registrations can use their old and first voter cards to participate in the election as the Commission deregistered only the double registration. Meanwhile, the NUJ National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, in his keynote presentation; “Role of Media in the Conduct of Peaceful Elections,” said that it is very necessary for journalists to take the issue of peace as a cardinal point and take into consideration the need to be careful so that areas that are already fragile do not explode or implode.

