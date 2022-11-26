News

…insists on use of BVAS, says winner of presidential election will be declared

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that whoever Nigerians elect as President, Members of the National Assembly, State Governors and Houses of Assembly members during 2023 general elections will be declared winners.

Director of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, Mr. Victor Aluko, stated this during a two-day Capacity Building Workshop for Journalists and Civil Society Organisations from the North – Central states of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara and the FCT held in Abuja. At the capacity workshop, which has the Theme; “Conflict-Sensitive Reporting, 2023 General Election and Countering Fake News,” Aluko described as fake news rumours that the commission may not use Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the 2023 elections. He also reiterated the commission’s assurance to the Nigerian electorate that results will be transmitted from the polling units electronically to the INEC result view portal on the election day.

“INEC will use BVAS in all the polling units across the country. Engineers are configurating the BVAS, we will transmit election results electronically to INEC result view porter on time on election day, that is what we are committed to given Nigerians, these are innovations to ensure that election is not only transparent, but clean and credible so that whosoever wins elections will know he wins clean and clear. “Whosoever wins elections, whether Presidency, National Assembly, Governorship or State Assembly will be declared winner.”

He noted that INEC is training all its over 160, 000 staff in the country because the laws has changed, saying that it was also important that journalists know the details of the electoral act as well as those of the new technology deployed so that they can inform the people. Also speaking, the Deputy Director, ICT Department of the Commission, Dr. Lawrence Bayode, said that the Commission would deploy one hundred and Ninety thousand (190,000) BVAS, popularly called “All in One” across the lengths and breaths of the nation for the conduct of the election.

Bayode also clarified that the over 2 million delisted voters for multiple registrations can use their old and first voter cards to participate in the election as the Commission deregistered only the double registration. Meanwhile, the NUJ National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, in his keynote presentation; “Role of Media in the Conduct of Peaceful Elections,” said that it is very necessary for journalists to take the issue of peace as a cardinal point and take into consideration the need to be careful so that areas that are already fragile do not explode or implode.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria needs president with interest of the country at heart, says Jonathan

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

As the country prepares for the 2023 general election, former president, Dr GoodluckEbeleJonathan, has advised Nigerians not to elect any leader that could compromise the interest of the country for his personal aggrandisement. The former president, who arrived the up-hill resi-dence of former military head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, in a BMW […]
News

COVID-19: Diaspora Nigerians to equip 4m youths

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

As part of its commitment to youth development, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation – Europe (NIDOE) is on the verge of empowering four million youths with requisite knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic. General secretary of NIDOE, Mr Fidel O. Wilson said the initiative would be carried out in collaboration with The Sub Saharan Open University […]
News

Atiku: Population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth more than 30 African countries

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said the population of Nigeria’s unemployed youth is more than the total population of about 30 other African counties. Atiku, who spoke at the launch of Abubakar Kawu Baraje Foundation, noted that according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 13.9 million youths are unemployed. “Instructively, our youth population […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica