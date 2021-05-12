Inspection: Stakeholders tackle navy, SON’s planned return to ports

Stakeholders have said that the return of men of the Nigerian Navy and other agencies will impact negatively on cargo delivery and cost of doing business, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Thirty years after it was kicked out, Nigerian Navy is making a new move to re-establish its presence at the seaports. But stakeholders said that such plans would further increase the cost of doing business.

Complaints For

instance, manufacturers under the umbrellea of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN)and other importers, who have been feeling the brunt of the high cost of doing business, complained that they had lost N251billion industrial raw material cargoes trapped at the port since 2020 due to demurrage. They noted that they paid N25, 000 on demurrage per container daily and another N16,000 as storage fee to terminal operators excluding 7.5 per cent value added tax (VAT), apart from extortion and other shipping charges. In 2018, the suspended Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, blamed government agencies for the delay in cargo clearing.

Worry

This time, stakeholders feared that there would be more delays and additional costs in clearing of their cargoes if Nigerian Navy and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) are allowed to come back to the port. For instance, a former National President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Prince Olayiwola Shittu, explained that plans by SON to return to the seaports would aggravate cost of doing business.

Obstacles

He noted: “Customs will not prepare your Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR), which is the beginning of documentation for clearing, if you don’t have the SON’s certification and meanwhile the same SON is on the Customs platform where they do intervention and when they see a cargo that is supposed to have a certificate and they have not issued it, they will block it. “So if they can block, which they have been doing, will being in the port affect their blocking or their staff will now insist partaking on all examination just to enrich themselves? There is no government agency who does any work free in the port.” According to him, the organisation was in the port before, saying that the same thing would still happened and the excuse would always be the importers are not compliant. Shittu said that those, who do proper declarations suffered more than those who do not comply. Also. the President of Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), Rev. Jonathan Nicol, said that it was the responsibility of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to examine containers at the port and not Nigerian Navy.

Advise

He said that navy should be concerned with our territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea where there are so much security challenges. Nicol noted there were government agencies at the port doing almost the same thing, making it difficult to exit cargoes from the terminals. He said: “They should concentrate on the coastal waters where piracy is expected to be combated. Also, I believe that the bulk of the small arms and ammunition are not coming in through the seaports but through the porous borders because of the hassles involved in 100 per cent examination. “We don’t need an additional agency at the port because shippers that own cargoes coming to Nigerian seaports are already overburdened by the activities of government agencies at the port.” The National President, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics in Nigeria, Frank Ogunojemite, also explained that the presence of navy at the seaports would not solve the proliferation of light and small arms into the country, rather, he said that government should collaborate with countries of origin as most containers busted are due to information from the country of origin.

Justification

Notwithstanding the argument, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said that navy would return to the ports 30 years after it left the task of monitoring incoming goods and persons for Customs and Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), saying that navy’s presence would correct the anomaly at the seaports and to effectively secure the county’s sea borders against influx of light weapons. The naval chief, who made the disclosure during a webinar to mark the 100 days of service chiefs in office, said: “We have realised that arms are circulating indiscriminately and their effects are devastating. “Our efforts in combating their proliferation must, therefore, be viewed as contributing to the good, rather than a zero-sum game.” Similarly, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said its return to the seaports would help check the influx of substandard products into the country. According to its Director General, Farouk Salim, it is the responsibility of the organisation to ensure that the borders and the ports are monitored properly in order to protect the country from substandard goods. Salim noted: “One of such ways is to make sure that the employees of SON are in the port of entries in the country, especially the Lagos port where majority of goods come into this country. “Our people can be efficient if we are allowed to work at the point of entry of these goods, but right now we are not allowed at the ports. “They allow us once in a while to check goods but that should not be the way, because SON as an organisation should not depend on the kindness of other organisations to do its work.”

Last line

More agencies coming into the port to inspect and monitor cargo movement would lead to extortion and high cost of doing business in a distressed economy. It is, however, believed by observers that the presence of other agencies will also check the excessive corruption among customs officials, who take advantage of their monopoly within the system.

