Inspector, 3 others killed as gunmen attack Imo police division

Imo State Police Command has confirmed that three gunmen and a Police Inspector, died during a gun attack in a police division in Orsu Local Government Area on Thursday night. According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this development was disclosed by the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam in Owerri yesterday. Yaro said the command’s tactical team engaged the bandits after they attacked the police station with explosive device. The commissioner said the police later subdued the gunmen and recovered their riffle, while others fled into the bush with bullet wounds. According to Yaro, unfortunately, a police inspector lost his life in the attack. The command however, called on the good people of Imo State especially, the Orsu community to assist the police with credible information that would lead to the arrest of the escaped criminals.
