Metro & Crime

Inspector arrested for gunrunning in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sikiru Akande, yesterday paraded a police inspector serving in Obubra, Nathaniel Manasseh, for alleged gunrunning. Manasseh, who was paraded alongside 24 other suspected criminals at the State Police Command Headquarters, Diamond hill, Calabar, was said to have been assisting criminals with guns and selling arms to them. Until his arrest, the inspector was in charge of armoury at the Divisional Police Station in Obubra, Central, Cross River State. The Commissioner, Akande, said Manasseh was arrested after a painstaking investigation and intelligence gathering which traced his activities to as far as Owerri, Imo State.

But Manasseh denied selling guns. The inspector said he was only framed up by two other suspected criminals, Nnanke Onen Arikpo and Chidi Ebere Igwe, who were allegedly arrested with him. He said: “I was charmed by these people (pointing at Arikpo and Igwe) because I was going to Owerri for an investigation. They were my suspects.

“I have been handling the armoury since when I was a constable till now and I have never been involved in gunrunning. I was charmed by the two suspects.” But Arikpo and Igwe insisted that Manasseh was always there to supply them guns. They explained that the two guns recovered from them were sold to them by the inspector. Two police rifles said to have been kept in Manasseh’s custody reportedly disappeared, according to the Commissioner of Police, Akande, and were later recovered from the two suspects- Arikpo and Igwe. Meanwhile, the police chief promised to make the state uncomfortable for criminals to operate. Akande said his duty was to ensure that Cross River State remained a peaceful state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Court grants bail to Eromosele

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Yaba Magistrates Court, Lagos, on Tuesday, granted bail to detained #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, in the sum of N1 million. The magistrate ruled against an application filed by the policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department seeking to remand Adene for an extra 30 days. Eromosele’s lawyer, Tunde Jinadu, confirmed that his […]
Metro & Crime

I’m committed to children’s wellbeing –Subomi Balogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

…hands over N5bn paediatric centre to UI, UCH Otunba Olasubomi Balogun yesterday said he was committed to the wellbeing of children and reduction of child mortality rate in Ogun State and Nigeria. The Board Chairman of Tunwase Foundation said this during the handing over of the N5 billion Otunba Tunwase Paediatric Centre to the University […]
Metro & Crime

SOKIPEP: We’re a known peace advocacy group

Posted on Author Reporter

  …insists no continuous attacks’ going on in Southern Kaduna Our Reporter A peace advocacy group, the Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has reiterated its commitment to enduring peace and unity in the area, saying its activities and what the group stand for, are well known. This was as SOKIPEP restated its earlier position that Southern […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica