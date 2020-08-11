Inspector beats 20-year-old man to death over N500 bribe

…steals victim’s N50,000, phone

Authorities of the Nigeria Police have dismissed a police officer, Inspector Ago Egharevbe, who allegedly killed a 20-year-old fashion designer, Taiwo Ayomide, over N500 bribe. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.

She said: “The killer had been tried in an orderly room and the Commissioner of Police of Osun State, Undie Adie, had recommended his dismissal to the IG and he is going to be charged to court tomorrow (Monday).” Ayomide was stopped last week at a village of Obokun Local Government Area while going to buy palm oil by the police.

When the motorcyclist taking Ayomide was stopped, the policeman reportedly demanded N500 from the victim, who said he did not have up to that amount.

He reportedly offered Egharevbe N50 which the officer first put in his pocket but asked Ayomide to add the remaining N450. But when Ayomide insisted he could only afford N50, the policeman reportedly beat the victim to stupor with the butt of the gun. After that, the inspector and members of his team fled from the scene of the incident.

Passers-by rushed Ayomide to a nearby hospital before he was later transferred to the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo. He, however, died in the hospital yesterday. The motorcyclist who took Ayomide on the fateful day, Wasiu, narrated what transpired to journalists. He said: “We met police officers at a checking-point along Odo Osun (Osun River), Ilahun village, Ibokun Road, Obokun Local Government Area.

One of the officers, who had earlier ordered us to stop, hit Ayomide with the butt of the gun. “The said police officer was heavily drunk at the checking-point. When he discovered that Ayomide had more than N50 on him, he lost his temper and started hitting him with butt of the gun. The victim fell down from the motorcycle and became unconscious.

“The attack left the 20-year-old tailor with a seriously injury on his head. The policeman stole Ayomide’s N50,000 and mobile phone fled immediately after the attack.

“While we were coming from home, at Iragbiji after Sallah, we met four police officers on our way. One of the police officers was drinking alcohol. He stopped us and requested for money.

When my brother brought out money to give him, he saw the huge amount of money in his pocket, and started hitting him with the butt of his gun; out of anger. His annoyance was probably because my brother had hesitated to pay the bribe.

“Before I stood up to rescue my brother, I discovered that the police officer was on the verge of running away before he was stopped by passers-by and my other brothers who were coming behind us.

“Ayomide was then rushed to LAUTECH where he finally gave up the ghost.”

