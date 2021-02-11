Metro & Crime

Inspector commits suicide inside office

Posted on

A police inspector, said to be a visiting mobile policeman, has shot himself to death at the Owerri Area Command Headquarters, Imo State. The inspector, identified simply as Umoh, was said to have been sleeping in the office while his AK-47 rifle was cocked and left by the side. After a while, the sound of gunfire was heard and most officers at the area command thought the armourer was testing firearms.

It was when a colleague returned and tried to gain access into the office that he noticed that the office was locked from within. The door was forced open and the inspector was found sprawled on the floor in a pool of his blood. A police source told our correspondent that the bullet pierced through the inspector’s stomach and exited from his back.

It was tough to decide whether it was suicide or accidental discharge. While some, who suspected suicide, queried why Inspector Umoh, known to be ailing, would lock himself in, others argued that it could not have been suicide since the bullet pierced the inspector’s stomach as no suicide suspect would shoot the stomach and go through a painful death instead of a head shot that will give a swift death. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident. Ikeokwu said the Police Commissioner, Nasiru Mohammed, had ordered a full investigation into Umoh’s death.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

