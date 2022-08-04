Metro & Crime

Inspector guns down two bandits in Imo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A police inspector (name withheld) has shot dead two bandits who invaded his house at Aforukwu, Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State on Thursday.

The bandits, who came in around 2am, scaled the perimeter wall fence into the compound in an attempt to gain access to the inspector’s flat.

A source said while the bandits were attempting to destroy the iron burglary protector and front door to enter the flat, the Police Inspector, who professionally placed himself at a vantage position, engaged the bandits in an aggressive gun duel.

Imo Police spokesman CSP Michael Abattam, who confirmed the incident, said the hoodlums who were stunned and confused by the staccato sound emanating from the rifle of the Police officer, took to their heels, scampering for safety and were given a hot chase.

In the process, one of them was neutralised at the spot and others escaped into the surrounding bushes fatally injured.

Coincidentally, he said the Police Inspector who lives just a pole away where the previous Orogwe attack took place, quickly alerted the Divisional Police Officer of Ogbaku Division, who mobilized and rushed to the scene.

“On arrival, they combed the surrounding bushes where a corpse, two locally made pistols and an identity card were recovered.

“The recovered identity card belongs to one of the neutralised bandits, Chukwuemzie Chukwu, a native of Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State and an electrician.”

The two corpses have been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Primary defeat: Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The representative of Ondo Central in the Senate Ayo Akinyelure has allegedly started retrieving the vehicles given to some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders after losing his bid to return to the upper house of the Parliament for the third time. In the Ondo Central senatorial primary on Monday, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Another Ortom aide tests positive for Covid-19, goes into isolation

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Principal Private Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr. Stephen Amase Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. This is coming barely three days after another close ally to the governor and a top Priority Secretary and his family members also went into isolation after they were confirmed to have […]
Metro & Crime

CAN blames govt’s inaction for bloody violence over hijab at Kwara school

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State chapter, has blamed the recent bloody violence, which occurred at the Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of the state on the state government, saying it could have been averted if the government had hearkened to an […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica