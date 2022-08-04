Inspector guns down two bandits in Imo

A police inspector (name withheld) has shot dead two bandits who invaded his house at Aforukwu, Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State on Thursday.

The bandits, who came in around 2am, scaled the perimeter wall fence into the compound in an attempt to gain access to the inspector’s flat.

A source said while the bandits were attempting to destroy the iron burglary protector and front door to enter the flat, the Police Inspector, who professionally placed himself at a vantage position, engaged the bandits in an aggressive gun duel.

Imo Police spokesman CSP Michael Abattam, who confirmed the incident, said the hoodlums who were stunned and confused by the staccato sound emanating from the rifle of the Police officer, took to their heels, scampering for safety and were given a hot chase.

In the process, one of them was neutralised at the spot and others escaped into the surrounding bushes fatally injured.

Coincidentally, he said the Police Inspector who lives just a pole away where the previous Orogwe attack took place, quickly alerted the Divisional Police Officer of Ogbaku Division, who mobilized and rushed to the scene.

“On arrival, they combed the surrounding bushes where a corpse, two locally made pistols and an identity card were recovered.

“The recovered identity card belongs to one of the neutralised bandits, Chukwuemzie Chukwu, a native of Atta in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State and an electrician.”

The two corpses have been evacuated and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

