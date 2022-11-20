Inspector Jummah: Always motorists’ darling under rain, sun

For many, the Nigeria Police is an institution that mirrors the ills afflicting the Nigeria society. So, a desire by a child in some homes to join the police is met with stiff resistance. With multiple reports on poor welfare package and flagrant abuse of the rights of Nigerians by officers, joining the Nigeria Police is never on the cards for some Nigerians.

But there is a Nigerian who chose to join the police despite the ugly narratives associated with it with a view to making positive impacts in her own little way. She is Jummah Musa.

This rare officer presently attached to the Area G, where she controls traffic at Aguda roundabout, beside Excellence Hotel,Ikeja, Lagos State. With sheer commitment to her job, she has won for herself awards and accolades from Nigerians in her over two decades of serving her fatherland for distinguishing herself with her exemplary conduct.

For example, while many avoid intense sunshine and downpour in the course of discharging their duties, rain or shine, Musa, Sunday Telegraph observes, discharges her duty like her life depends on it. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, she told how she initially disliked the job she now loves heart and soul and how she’s causing a change in her own little way in the Nigeria Police. ”

Before I joined the Police, I never liked to work as a Police officer. When I saw Policemen then, I would insult them because of their shoes and the different patches on their uniform. They looked unkept.

But my mind told me to join them and change them for good. I chose to be different, so that they can copy from me and truly they did. ” When I was working at Ketu Police Station, whenever the DPO was holding a lecture, he would always call me out as an example to my colleagues in the office and say, “look at the way she is dressed and well composed, even under the sun controlling traffic and she is still neat but the people working at the office are dirty”

“So, I thank God I brought change to the Police, even if it’s not everybody.At least, I’ve been able to change a few and I am proud to be a woman Police.” In what appears to be a recognition of the hard work and dedication she puts into her job, Musa shares her experience with some Nigerians, who have appreciated her efforts. “Yes, people do appreciate my efforts and hardwork.

For instance, the time I worked at Maryland, a woman, the wife of a retired AIG, brought me different clothes. GTB at Maryland gave me rice, clothes, fan, raincoats, salt, and I was also given ₦100,000 cheque by the manager but I was not able to collect it because of the accident I had during that time.”

Speaking on her depth of love for her job, she said she could not imagine doing another job,even with a far higher pay,noting that she felt happiness working in the rain. ” I love my police Job. I can’t leave the job for anything. I love my job to the extent that I don’t know how to express it.

Nothing will make me leave my job until I retire by the grace of God. “You know, sometimes when I am in the rain, I will just be feeling like a spirit is giving me joy and happiness to carry on. If I start working, I don’t even know when the day is far spent. It is part of me.

So, if rain is falling, it does not do me anything. But when the sun is shining, it will looks as if I should shout but it is the grace of God that is encouraging me. I don’t like sitting down at the office to work. I want to work on the road to help the citizens of Lagos reach their workplace on time. I don’t want them to be late that is why I work without resting.”

