Inspector kills security guard in Rivers

A Marine police officer, identified simply as Inspector James, has reportedly shot dead a security guard attached to a company in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

There have been calls for an investigation into the killing as well as arrest and prosecution of the police officer. James reportedly shot Mr. Gospel Gbaraka, while discharging his duty on the premises of Bulk Strategic Reserve Limited at Abonnema Wharf, Port Harcourt, for an undisclosed reason. Sources said the inspector and the victim, who was from Gwara community in Khana Local Government Area of the state, worked in the same company, which has not officially reacted to the killing before press time.

The father of the slain security guard, Mr. Innocent Gbaraka, has threatened to commit suicide if his son’s killer is not brought to justice. He said Gospel was his only hope. Innocent called on the police authorities to ensure justice for his son.

The bereaved father urged the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, and well-meaning Nigerians to ensure justice was served in the matter.

He said: “I was in church when somebody came to call me that my son who left for work had been killed. I thought it was a joke. He took me to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) where I saw my son in uniform, lying dead.

“When I asked the supervisor of the company what happened, he said a policeman working in the same company with my son shot him dead. I don’t know what my son did which made the policeman kill him.

“I don’t have anything to say other than to let justice prevail. I don’t have anybody that is why I am crying. A boy I suffered to train; I am finished. He was my only hope. If not for my wife, I would have hanged myself because I don’t know what I am doing here again. I will hang myself if justice does not prevail.”

Youths under the umbrella of pan Ogoni group, Ogoni Youths Federation (OYF), on Sunday called on the state Commissioner of Police, Mukan, to order an immediate investigation into the killing.

The group’s President-General, Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, in a statement, said: “The Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) worldwide today Sunday 22nd November 2020 received distressing and shocking news of the extra-judicial murder of one of its youths and shining lights, Mr. Gospel Gbaraka, in the hands of a gun-wielding member of the Nigerian Police Force, one Inspector James, serving at the Marine Base Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, now being detained at the Mile One Police Station.

“Gospel Gbaraka was on duty at his security post this morning. The said Inspector James is also a police security ‘personnel’ attached to the company.

“There were no altercations, riot or crisis situations at the company involving groups of persons requiring the use of ‘live bullets’ to disperse crowds, nor was there any existing problem between the deceased and Inspector James.

“As a youth body, we are incredibly pained that the life of this young man has been taken, particularly now that Nigeria is at a crossroads and the world has been awoken to the demands of #End- SARS protesters whose focal point is to end the recurring decimal of police brutality and extrajudicial killings.” At the time of this report, the policeman behind it was said to have been detained at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Mile 1 Diobu.

Like this: Like Loading...