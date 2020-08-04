Inspector labelled my son ‘yahoo boy,’ extorted N20,000 –Journalist

A journalist, Mrs. Folake Sokoya, has called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to check the alleged illegal activities of a police inspector, identified as Ija ‘Koko, attached to the Ipakado Police Station, Ikorodu. Sokoya said the policeman, under the guise of enforcing the 10p.m. curfew, labelled her son a ‘Yahoo boy,’ threatened to shoot him and then later demanded that a certain amount of money be transferred to a First Bank account before the boy was eventually released.

Sokoya, who said that the incident occurred on June 27, disclosed that she had earlier tried to draw the attention of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations (DCP Ops),

Mr. Mohammed Ari, to the activities of the policeman, but it did not achieve result. The woman added that Inspector Ija ‘Koko extorted N10,000 from her son and another N10,000 from her. Sokoya explained that the incident occurred after the car, which her son took out, developed a fault.

She said: “I didn’t know that the Lexus Jeep’s tyre had a problem. My sons and their friend were in the car. But it was my eldest son who was driving. When the tyre burst, they would have called me, but because I was sick, they tried to fix it themselves.

The challenge with the tyre made them to be caught up in the 10p.m. curfew. If they had called me, I would have mobilised someone to go and assist them. “Immediately they got to Ipakado Police Station area, the policemen were already on the road.

They tagged them Yahoo boys and tried to force one of the boys to surrender his IPhone 6, so they could browse through it. My son called me, I told him to tell them his mother was a journalist and that they should check my car’s documents. “Although I was sick, I got up and started looking for who would take me to the place. I kept calling and I overhead a policeman screaming at them, ‘I will shoot your leg now.’”

Sokoya added that at a point, she became scared for her sons and their friend. She called again and urged the boys to surrender all their phones. By the time she got there, Ija ‘Koko had allegedly compelled her son to transfer N10,000 to account number 0221619525, First Bank, Ajeigbe- Uwaifo Esther Chioma.

When Sokoya got to the station, she didn’t see her sons and their friend, but she saw her car and discovered that the person in charge of the case was Ija ‘Koko. He asked for N20,000 for the bail of the boys, which the woman insisted she didn’t have. He then asked her to bring N10,000. Sokoya, unaware that her son had already made a transfer, made another N10,000 transfer to the same account holder.

She said: “The policeman is someone I had been investigating since December for corruption. He is notorious in Ikorodu. If cyclists close for the day and park their motorcycles in their compound, Ija ‘Koko would enter the compound with some policemen, fiddle with the engines and the motorcycles would start working, they’ll take the motorcycles away. That’s not policing, that’s stealing!”

