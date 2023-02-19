News

…Inspects sensitive materials with stakeholders in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Akwa Ibom State and stakeholders on Saturday, inspected sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Uyo branch. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, led State Chairmen of various parties, other officials of the Commission, officials of CBN and newsmen to inspect the materials.

 

Speaking during the inspection exercise, Omorogbe, explained that it became important for leaders of the various political parties and the media to see things for themselves and properly inform the public that the materials are secured, and intact. He said: “We are here to inspect sensitive materials that were delivered to the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), to make sure that the bulk of the items are here. The importance of this exercise has to do with transparency.

“We are making sure that the public is aware that one, these materials are secured, and that they’ve not been tampered with  We’ll actually come back again early next week to go through all the items one by one to make sure they are complete. “At that point if there is anything that is not here we can quickly request for them to make sure we get them before Saturday. We’ll also invite the stakeholders to see that there is nohanky-pankyinwhatwedo.”

On the absence of some party leaders during the exercise, the REC explained that all the 18 political parties participating in the coming elections were invited to come and observe the exercise. ”

I am here to show the world that the materials are secured. If they decide not to turn up that is not INEC’s business”, Omorogbe said. Sunday Telegraph observed State Chairmen of the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Action People’s Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairman and Secretary of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) were present during the exercise. Fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the exercise which lasted for 4hours, the party chairmen in their separate remarks, commended the INEC for demonstrating transparency.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

