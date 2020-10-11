Body & Soul

Inspiring leadership style of Bashiru Dawodu

With his accomplishment in his field of endeavor as a medical doctor, Bashiru Dawodu could have decided to relish all he has worked for, but as a man whose life is built around caring for others, he discovered helping in private capacity had its limits, hence, his decision to step forward for an elective post where he can make greater impact.

 

Since he was elected to represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal constituency at the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Honorable Dawodu has continued to earn accolades of his people based on the impressive run of his leadership style that gives listening ear and equal rights to everyone who sorts his assistance.

 

Dr. Hon. Dawodu Bashiru simply epitomizes humility, generosity and fairness, even as he’s passionately compassionate.

 

These attributes have helped him greatly in giving good account of himself as a leader worth its salt.

 

A critical appraisal of his undertakings as a legislator readily reveals he possesses in no small measure the attributes of a quintessential leader, as there are quite a lot number of successes that could be tagged to his name.

 

By taking full responsibility of his statutory obligation to use his office towards alleviating the plights of his constituents, Hon. Dawodu, sure understands the purpose of his calling.

 

His high intellectual capacity with which he interprets his visions for the growth and development of his constituency clearly gives him an unparallel edge among his peers.

