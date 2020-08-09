Inspiring profile of Dame Maureen Piribonemi Tamuno

If, as a writer, you venture to document her story in black and white, you can be assured that it will generate great reviews nay critiques members of the literati.

Even so, if you are her avid fan and you choose to turn that well-crafted biography into a biopic, you can be assured that you will smile to the bank in the end. But except you have been following her interesting peregrinations in the past years, Dame Maureen Piribonemi Tamuno may come across to you as undeserving of any celebration.

Tanumo, who was born to the family of Elder/Mrs. Clement Chepaka ofAlawari in Agbabiri in Okirika local Government Area, has featured prominently in several areas of our national life with impressive records.

Her recent confirmation by the Senate as one of the non-career ambassadors was applauded by many and described it as well deserved. Her brilliance and intimidating educational background is phenomenal.

Often times when her name crops up in public discourse, she is always acknowledged as brilliant, given her intimidating credentials. To list a few, she holds a degree in Management Studies from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, Bauchi State, a Post- Graduate Diploma (PGD) She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing and Ph.D in Strategic Marketing and Consumer Behaviour.

Beyond this enviable academic qualifications, Tamuno, who is currently a member of the Board of Nigeria Railways Corporation, has been recognized for her humanitarian efforts through her Lady Maureen Tamuno Foundation, a non-governmental organization for the care of widows, orphans and the down-trodden in the society.

Ex-Rivers lawmaker and philanthropist of note, Dame Maureen Piribonemi Tamuno, is one woman who has dedicated her life and time to some humanitarian gestures.

A member of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, Tamumo is also said to have trained over 300 teenagers in various skills and set them up with starter packs via her Pearls Growth Club, an NGO for young persons between the ages of 11 and 17.

While she served as a member of Buhari/Osibanjo Inauguration committee and chairman entertainment sub-committee APC Convention 2018, the beautiful woman didn’t leave anyone in doubt about her loyalty and dedication

