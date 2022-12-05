Inspiring Women celebrates 3rd anniversary with visit to LUTH delivery ward

It was another celebration for Inspiring Women as they celebrated their third year anniversary in a grand style.

The celebration which kicked off Saturday, November 19, saw the ladies of Inspiring Women led by their president and coordinator, Mrs Aminu Patience,, visiting the delivery ward (Ward 4) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, Mushin, Lagos. The group dished out materials to the new mothers who gave birth between the hours of Friday and early hours of Saturday.

It was a fulfilled assignment and mission accomplished as the nursing mothers at the delivery ward B4 at LUTH were full of encomium for the gestures extended to them by the esteem group “I can’t thank them enough.

It is a gesture that will go a long way, even though some of us have the materials distributed for free, but it’s well appreciated, if only we could have many of such groups with great mind,” stated one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Olatokunbo Richard.

On her own part, Mrs Aminu Patience, the president and coordinator of the group declared that the group will not be tired of giving out. “We give to society. Like now we are here to give nursing mothers some materials. We have done so many things before now.

We have fed people on the street. We have gone to aging home to support them with some materials, and we are not tired of giving out. Our mission and vision is to put smiles on the faces of people.

“Our group is not only in Lagos, we also have a branch in Abuja and we still plan to have more in other states of the federation.”

