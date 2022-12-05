Metro & Crime

Inspiring Women celebrates 3rd anniversary with visit to LUTH delivery ward

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

It was another celebration for Inspiring Women as they celebrated their third year anniversary in a grand style.

The celebration which kicked off Saturday, November 19, saw the ladies of Inspiring Women led by their president and coordinator, Mrs Aminu Patience,, visiting the  delivery ward (Ward 4) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba, Mushin, Lagos. The group dished out materials to the new mothers who gave birth between the hours of Friday and early hours of Saturday.

 

It was a fulfilled assignment and mission accomplished as the nursing mothers at the delivery ward B4  at LUTH were full of encomium for the gestures extended to them by the esteem group “I can’t thank them enough.

It is a gesture that will go a long way, even though some of us have the materials distributed for free, but it’s well appreciated, if only we could have many of such groups with great mind,” stated one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Olatokunbo Richard.

 

On her own part, Mrs Aminu Patience, the president and coordinator of the group declared that the group will not be tired of giving out. “We give to society. Like now we are here to give nursing mothers some materials. We have done so many things before now.

 

We have fed people on the street. We have gone to aging home to support them with some materials, and we are not tired of giving out. Our mission and vision is to put smiles on the faces of people.

“Our group is not only in Lagos, we also have a branch in Abuja and we still plan to have more in other states of the federation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Non-payment of salaries: Ogun lecturer slumps, dies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lecturer with the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Oladeji Adebolujo, of Fine Arts Department, School of Vocational and Technical Education, has reportedly slumped and died at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the State capital. According to available information, the lecturer, who was said to have last received his salary in May 2020, […]
Metro & Crime

2023: Man begins 425-kilometre walk for Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A 31-year-old man, Mohammed Umar yesterday began a 425-kilometre walk from Gombe to Abuja, to draw support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 poll.   Umar, a member of Tin- Kas Tinubu/Shettima Support Group, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly before starting his walk in […]
Metro & Crime

Armed men sack Ondo community, burn 15 houses

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Gunmen have burnt about 15 houses at Asere community in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The gunmen reportedly attacked the community because the locals reportedly tipped off security agencies about their activities and movements. Following the attack, women in the coastal community protested the burning of their houses and destruction of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica