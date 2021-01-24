Body & Soul

Inspiring world of Ozinna Anumudu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ebony black beauty, Ozinna Anumudu, is often described as a lucky girl, haven been born into the home of popular Anumudu family where roller coaster life can be said to be guaranteed.

 

Of course, Ozi, as Ozinna is fondly called, took advantage of coming from a family that is well to do to have the best education. But beyond all her parents wealth, Ozinna early enough, showed she is independent in nature and ready to take her destiny in her own hands.

 

This gut of hers has helped her in gradually becoming the woman she wants to become. Though with little boost from her parents who have passed on. With the kind of impression she’s making, she’s proven to be one to look out for.

 

Zina is an entrepreneur and owner of The Style Concierge which caters for businesses and creatives in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

 

She also runs a blog called, ozina.com, where she shares pretty much everything between her work and her passion for fashion. Going by her statement, one can be so sure, she would a source pride to her mother, Nkiru Anumudu and her late dad, Willie Anumudu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

My dad’s death has given me reasons to fight for Southern Kaduna –Joel Amadi

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Nigeria Afropop singer, Joel Amadi is still living through the nightmare of losing his dad on July 24, 2020 to the current killings happening in Southern Kaduna communities. Amadi Didam’s tragic death serves as an eye opener that the people butchered everyday in Southern Kaduna are not aliens but real people with families. Though Amadi’s […]
Body & Soul

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’: Transforming the lives of housemates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Edwin Usoboh Just a few days into its fifth season and Big Brother Naija, it is already changing the lives of its latest housemates for good. Aired in 49 African countries, the show has become a way for young adventurous Nigerians to leapfrog their way from obscurity to success.   The show gives the housemates […]
Body & Soul

60 hearty cheers for Musiliu Obanikoro

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Precisely on July 28, Senator Musiliu Olatundek Obanikoro hit the milestone age of 60. Yes, neither words nor music nor a thousand epigrams will do, in commemorating the true essence and class of Senator Obanikoro at 60. He is a great citizen of the world indeed.   He would do any nation proud as her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica