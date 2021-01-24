Inspiring world of Ozinna Anumudu

Ebony black beauty, Ozinna Anumudu, is often described as a lucky girl, haven been born into the home of popular Anumudu family where roller coaster life can be said to be guaranteed.

Of course, Ozi, as Ozinna is fondly called, took advantage of coming from a family that is well to do to have the best education. But beyond all her parents wealth, Ozinna early enough, showed she is independent in nature and ready to take her destiny in her own hands.

This gut of hers has helped her in gradually becoming the woman she wants to become. Though with little boost from her parents who have passed on. With the kind of impression she’s making, she’s proven to be one to look out for.

Zina is an entrepreneur and owner of The Style Concierge which caters for businesses and creatives in the fashion and lifestyle industry.

She also runs a blog called, ozina.com, where she shares pretty much everything between her work and her passion for fashion. Going by her statement, one can be so sure, she would a source pride to her mother, Nkiru Anumudu and her late dad, Willie Anumudu.

