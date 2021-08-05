Sports

Instagram blocks gold medallist who shared race win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olympic gold medallist sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah was mistakenly blocked on Instagram, its owner Facebook Inc has confirmed.

Thompson-Herah, the fastest woman in the world, was blocked on Tuesday for sharing videos from her 100 and 200 metre races on her Instagram account.

Her access to the app was reinstated several hours later, reports the BBC.

There are strict copyright restrictions on sharing content from the Games online.

Thompson-Herah said on Twitter that she was blocked from accessing her account because she posted videos that she “did not have the right to do so”.

A spokesperson for Facebook told Reuters news agency that while the content had been removed, the suspension had been wrongly applied.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines mandate that athletes must not post Olympic Games content containing audio and video of the sporting event or medal ceremony.

This is because a set number of broadcasters hold exclusive rights to broadcast the Games. Their rights include distribution on social media.

However athletes “are invited to share the content” posted by these broadcasters on their accounts, the IOC told Reuters.

Any content that breaks these rules is removed immediately. It is not clear where the footage the sprinter posted came from.

For the time period that includes the 2018 Pyeongchang winter Olympics and the Tokyo Games, the IOC is set to receive more than $4bn (£2.8bn) in broadcasting rights. The majority of the money goes back into the Games and supporting sports and athletes.

Thompson-Herah secured an unprecedented 100m – 200m double-double. She recorded 21.53 seconds in the 200m, just 0.19 seconds off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s long-standing world record.

Thompson-Herah is set to compete on Friday in the 4x100m relay final.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man Utd drop points at West Brom, Neto stunner sinks Saints

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bruno Fernandes’ stunning volley salvaged a point for Manchester United at struggling West Brom, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost further ground in the Premier League title race. United moved back above Leicester in second place, but are now seven points behind leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand. The Baggies […]
Sports

Anthony Joshua helps fund British amateur boxing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has helped fund amateur British boxing after the sport was affected by Covid-19 restrictions. Some clubs have been forced to close during the pandemic. The BBC understands Briton Joshua, 31, gave a six-figure sum to the amateur boxing federations of England, Wales and Scotland. “It is no secret that without […]
Sports

UEFA League: Cavani trains with Man United ahead of PSG visit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Edinson Cavani has joined Odion Ighalo and the rest of his new Manchester United teammates in training for the first time ahead of a reunion with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. Cavani joined the Red Devils on transfer deadline day as a free agent, having previously left the Ligue 1 outfit at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica