Install network in Borno LGs, Zulum tells MTN officials

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday hosted officials of Mobile Telephone Network (MTN), to discuss the restoration of telecommunication networks in some local government areas of the state. It will be recalled that Boko Haram had since 2013 serially destroyed telecommunication equipment in a number of council areas as part of their techniques to prevent communities from making rescue calls and from tipping off security agencies on the movements of the insurgents before and during attacks. Governor Zulum had sent letters to MTN, requesting collaborative efforts on the repairs of vandalised installations. The MTN officials led by Abdulhamid Hassan, General Manager for Northern Operations, visited Zulum at the Borno State liaison office in Abuja.

Secretary to Borno State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa and the Special Adviser and Coordinator for Sustainable Development, Partnerships and Humanitarian Support, Dr. Mairo Mandara, attended the meeting. The visiting group also set up a video conference between the Governor, MTN’s Chief Technical Officer, Mohammed Rufai, General Manager, Regulatory Affairs, Ikenna Ikenne and the Chief Corporate Services Officer, Tobechukwu Okigbo, who spoke from Lagos. MTN informed Zulum that it had 57 sites requiring works across Borno State and would work with the state government to identify areas of priority attention from the company’s operational and budgeted plans for the remaining part of 2020 and year 2021.

