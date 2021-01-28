Business

Instant messaging: Ayoba assures users of privacy, security protection

Posted on 2021-01-28

The instant messaging platform, Ayoba, has said it will ensure the privacy of its users as more people embrace the app. This came as the MTN Group expressed its confidence in partnering with an instant messaging platform localised for the needs of consumers across Africa. Launched in 2019 to improve access to affordable communications, Ayoba is active in 17 MTN markets and is also available to download onto Android smartphones in numerous other markets from Google Play and via the Ayoba website as an over-the-top (OTT) offering.

While assuring the users of total privacy, Ayoba in a statement made available to our correspondent, said: “It is not possible for messages in the app to be read by anyone else or to be shared with any third parties, including MTN. The app features peer-to-peer private messaging which is end-to-end encrypted; Ayoba treats data with the utmost care and respect in line with its privacy policy.” “All the content available on Ayoba channels is curated and reviewed to ensure that its 100 per cent family-friendly and safe for younger users.

A team of editors checks every post on Ayoba content channels before it goes live across over 100 content channels and 120 games. Ayoba has also recently launched an in-app assistant, Aya, to guide new users on how to use the instant messaging app.

Aya appears automatically in the app and can run a variety of interactive tutorials for key features within Ayoba,” the company stated. It added that Ayoba users could send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, voice notes, and even their location, and can also subscribe to live channels. “Localised content is available through these channels that aim to entertain, educate and empower communities,” it added.

The company noted that since 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the world, the app’s daily lifeline data allocations on MTN’s networks in most markets allowed users free connections with family and provided them with zero-rated access to credible information through special COVID-19 channels.

