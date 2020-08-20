Business

InstinctWave, ATCON set to hold 4th NTITA

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event and media specialists, together with the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, has concluded plans for the fourth edition of the prestigious Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA).

The awards ceremony is scheduled to hold Lagos in November. According to InstinctWave Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akin Naphtal, the awards have grown over the years, in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organisations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT sector in Nigeria. He said the platform had also become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality, and innovation. Further expressing his excitement, Naphtal said: “We are proud to have been the harbinger and promoters of the giant strides made by the industry, regardless of the very challenging business environment for the last four years when we debuted the awards.”

“This year’s edition will be more memorable because we will be recognising the efforts of the different organizations and government institutions in mitigating the challenges posed by the effects of the Covid- 19 pandemic in the country,” he added. Speaking on the strategic partnership, President of ATCON, Mr. Olusola Teniola, said: “We are proud to have been part of the success story of this unique awards from the previous edition and we believe that this partnership will strengthen the symbiotic relationship between the mobile industry and the wider ICT ecosystem.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: Employment plunges on COVID-19 crisis

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Nigerian economy continues to reel from the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as Stanbic IBTC PLC’s latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows difficulties in paying staff led to a record fall in employment as well as a sharp drop in business confidence.   According to the, “the impact of COVID-19 led to a […]
Business

Making capital market vibrant for more investors

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

  Making the local bourse more accessible would help attract more retail investors and ensure steady growth and development. CHRIS UGWU writes     The main challenge facing the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the moment is the volume of business. Trades in the market have been largely dominated by institutions (mainly foreign), while the domestic […]
Business

COUBA appoints six new Country CEOs in Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), the leading pan- African financial services institution, has announced the appointments of Rokia Hacko, Chioma Mang, Chinedu Obeta, Bode Aregbesola, Kingsley Ulinfun and Usman Isiaka as chief executive officers of six of its 20 subsidiaries across Africa, subject to regulatory approvals.   The new CEOs will drive the group’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: