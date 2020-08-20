InstinctWave, ATCON set to hold 4th NTITA

InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event and media specialists, together with the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria, ATCON, has concluded plans for the fourth edition of the prestigious Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA).

The awards ceremony is scheduled to hold Lagos in November. According to InstinctWave Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akin Naphtal, the awards have grown over the years, in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organisations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT sector in Nigeria. He said the platform had also become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality, and innovation. Further expressing his excitement, Naphtal said: “We are proud to have been the harbinger and promoters of the giant strides made by the industry, regardless of the very challenging business environment for the last four years when we debuted the awards.”

“This year’s edition will be more memorable because we will be recognising the efforts of the different organizations and government institutions in mitigating the challenges posed by the effects of the Covid- 19 pandemic in the country,” he added. Speaking on the strategic partnership, President of ATCON, Mr. Olusola Teniola, said: “We are proud to have been part of the success story of this unique awards from the previous edition and we believe that this partnership will strengthen the symbiotic relationship between the mobile industry and the wider ICT ecosystem.”

Like this: Like Loading...