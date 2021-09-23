InstinctWave bags ISO 9001:2015 certification

Africa’s B2B events & marketing communications firm, InstinctWave, has received the ISO certification 9001:2015 for its quality management system. With this, the company, which organises the Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA) and several other industry awards became the first event company in West Africa to bag the international standard certification.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in Ghana and Nigeria, InstinctWave has since its establishment been a catalyst of excellence in providing its wide range of services including, Event Production and Management, Publishing, Marketing Communications, Public Relations, Business Development, and Marketing Technology.

InstinctWave’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate is in recognition of the company’s unparalleled quality services offered to its wide range of customers in diverse fields globally. Now, the company can offer more improved and effective services to its customers. Commenting on the certification, Chief Executive Officer, InstinctWave, Akin Naphtal, said the certification is a testimony of the company’s excellent distinctive services offered which stems from their instinctive understanding of the local and global environment to provide innovative alternatives for its clients and partners. Naphtal added that the recognition is one of its greatest achievements, which has lucidly distinguished it from its competitors and placed it on a path of greater professionalism and excellence.

He attributed the success of the company to the collaborative efforts of its highly skilled staff and management. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognised quality management standard developed and published by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO).

