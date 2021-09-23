Business

InstinctWave bags ISO 9001:2015 certification

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s B2B events & marketing communications firm, InstinctWave, has received the ISO certification 9001:2015 for its quality management system. With this, the company, which organises the Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA) and several other industry awards became the first event company in West Africa to bag the international standard certification.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in Ghana and Nigeria, InstinctWave has since its establishment been a catalyst of excellence in providing its wide range of services including, Event Production and Management, Publishing, Marketing Communications, Public Relations, Business Development, and Marketing Technology.

InstinctWave’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate is in recognition of the company’s unparalleled quality services offered to its wide range of customers in diverse fields globally. Now, the company can offer more improved and effective services to its customers. Commenting on the certification, Chief Executive Officer, InstinctWave, Akin Naphtal, said the certification is a testimony of the company’s excellent distinctive services offered which stems from their instinctive understanding of the local and global environment to provide innovative alternatives for its clients and partners. Naphtal added that the recognition is one of its greatest achievements, which has lucidly distinguished it from its competitors and placed it on a path of greater professionalism and excellence.

He attributed the success of the company to the collaborative efforts of its highly skilled staff and management. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognised quality management standard developed and published by the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN: Demand for housing loan fell in Q2’20

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit money banks (DMBs) recorded a drop in household demand for house purchase loans in Q2’20, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank stated this in its Credit Condition Survey Report Q2’20 released yesterday. According to the report, while household demand for house purchase loans decreased in Q2’20, it is expected […]
Business

How IBEDC recorded N24bn deficit, vandalism cases – COO

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

Biggest power utility firm in Nigeria, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has recorded a revenue deficit of N24 billion and 15,032 cases of vandalism on its assets between January and July 2021. Chief Operating Officer, Engineer John Ayodeji, who declared this at the IBEDC 2021 half year press conference in Ibadan, Southwest Nigeria, stated that […]

ngx NGX
Business

NOVA Merchant Bank lists bond on NGX

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

NOVA Merchant Bank has concluded the listing of its N10 billion 7-Year Subordinated Unsecured Bond on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX). The bank, in a statement, noted that the listing was marked by the bank partaking in the closing gong ceremony held remotely with Mr. Nath Ude, MD/CEO NOVA Merchant Bank; Mr. Olumide Bolumole, Divisional […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica