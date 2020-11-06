Institute advocates technology to unlock N13trn livestock sector

The Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) has advocated the application of technology and innovation to address factors limiting the growth of Nigeria’s livestock industry estimated at N13 trillion. NIAS insisted that the process would help to promote production, processing and agricultural trade through effective competitiveness, market access and penetration.

Its Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Prof Eustace Iyayi, in a chat with this newspaper, made this known while speaking ahead of the 9th edition of the Annual Animal Science Association of Nigeria (ASAN)-NIAS Joint Meeting scheduled for November 15-18 in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The chief executive noted that the meeting would seek ways to address the aforementioned challenges in the country’s N13 trillion livestock industry by focusing on technological application for growth and optimisation in agric sector development. Iyayi explained that the livestock sector had been affected by the global COVID-19 crisis, border closure, as well as the lack of support from stakeholders. According to him, the land border closure with neighbouring countries saved the country’s poultry industry about N50 billion since its commencement in August last year.

He pinpointed the multiplier effect of the border closure in the uplifting of the country’s poultry industry. Iyayi also praisied the current government under President Muhammadu Buhari for acknowledging the negative impacts of smuggling of agric products into the country, including its severe consequences on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He also reflected on the upsurge in the operations along the value chain with regards to supply of inputs, storage facilities, transportation/logistics and value addition. He said that given Nigeria’s huge total feed output of 5.3 million metric tonnes in 2016, 80 per cent of the output was attributable to the poultry industry.

“With an estimated 180 million poultry population and annual output in excess of 700,000 metric tonnes of eggs, that is about 450 million crates of eggs and 300,000 metric tonnes of meat; one can only imagine the several hundreds of thousands.

“This is, perhaps, with millions of direct and indirect jobs created by the industry in its entire value chain, in conjunction with its related ancillaries. It is indeed an almost endless web of commercial activities. “These ranges from hatcheries, day-old chicks distribution, broiler/layer farming, broiler processing, poultry meat and egg retail shops, crop processing, raw materials supply, feed mill operations, feed distribution, among others.” The professor also decried the exorbitant import duties on animal products and their derivatives in the face of obvious comparative advantage, adding that the practice was unsustainable due to dwindling petro-dollars. He explained: “The growth of Nigeria animal husbandry has been stunted, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of necessary support despite a large number of trained animal scientists, with 6000 registered with the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science and the huge potential for youth employment and indeed national economic rebirth.

